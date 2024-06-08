“It wasn’t like the guys were holding a front because I was there. There is no hazing. Guys are just happy to be around each other. No matter how brutal the workouts are, everybody just wants to be around each other. You can see how they all interact with each other.”

“I thought the seniors would see themselves as gods and that they would only be nice to you because you’re on a visit,” Lateju told BadgerBlitz.com. “I expected them to be pompous and have a massive ego. All those guys are regular cats like me, just wanting to have fun and nothing felt forced.

When he stepped foot into his future locker room at the University of Wisconsin during his official visit last weekend, expecting the seniors to be on a higher pedestal than the rest, Lateju watched and listened about how a locker room should look and sound.

Through multiple years of playing organized football, Lawrenceville (NJ) Senior 2025 outside linebacker Samuel Lateju thought he knew how a locker room operated. It was all one team but there was usually a noticeable separation between upperclassmen and underclassmen, offense and defense, and position groups gravitating toward each other.

Experienced some of the rigors of a student-athlete’s schedule, including lifting workouts and conditioning was big for the 6-5, 230-pound outside linebacker commit. There was also a lot of time talking about football, which Lateju did with Syracuse transfer Leon Lowery.

“I think it was great,” Lateju said. “It was really relaxed. I already knew a couple guys from my junior day, and my friend Raphael Dunn just got there. It was fun to be around them. I didn’t have anything to worry about. It was a nice environment and definitely validated that it was where I wanted to spend my college life."

Lateju was hosted by running back Gideon Ituka, who arrived on campus in early January to take part in winter conditioning, spring practices, and summer workouts. It was a perfect player for Lateju to talk to about the challenges of transitioning from high school to college football, but Ituka and Lateju were having too much fun to talk in-depth.”

“I don’t think I learned much from Gideon,” Lateju said, laughing. “He’s an energetic fellow. He’s fun to be around.”

One of three prospect linebackers currently committed to Wisconsin’s 2025 class, Lateju says the staff plans to start him at the boundary (or “jack”) position and possibly move him to the field position later in his career.

“(Outside linebacker coach Matt Mitchell) said he wants football players and not fit-ball players,” Lateju said. “He’s all about if you’re not on top of your stuff, he’s going to get at you. But when you do the right thing, he’s going to let you know it. It’s all about a business process. They are really big on taking the high schools and developing them. I really rock with that and respect that. They want to help us become better football players.”

Lateju was one of five committed prospects who spent the weekend in Madison. This number grew throughout the visit with cornerback Rukeem Stroud, offensive tackle Nolan Davenport, and offensive guard Logan Powell announcing their commitments to UW’s 2025 class.

“It was fun because we were all together having fun,” Lateju recalled. “I am even surprised that some haven’t even committed yet. I definitely want to have the best class of 2025 and we all bonded over the experience. We didn’t leave anyone out. I am really excited for the guys who committed and hope more of them do.”

Lateju had a healthy offer list when he committed to Wisconsin over offers from Boston College, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and others. While he wouldn’t divulge the schools, he said some of his former offers and some new schools have reached out to him since he committed and his visit.

“Some schools were hoping to book a visit and I’ve been honest with all of them, thanking them for their interest but letting them know I’m really good with my decision,” Lateju said. “I’m happy with where I’m at and I don’t think anything will change that.

“Wisconsin is one of one. Football is going to be football wherever I go, but the locker room experience and how people are, I don’t think any other school will be able to match that. I definitely know I am good where I am at.”