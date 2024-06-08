He was the perfect host for Atco (NJ) Winslow Township 2025 receiver Cameron Miller , considering the three-star Miller sees a lot of himself in Wisconsin's breakout star during last weekend's official visit.

Slot receiver Will Pauling fit perfectly into Wisconsin’s new scheme during his first season, leading UW with 74 catches (fifth all-time in a UW single season), 837 receiving yards, and six touchdowns.

One of the breakout stars of year one of Wisconsin’s Air-Raid offense wasn’t a bruising running back or a five-star quarterback in 2023, but a 5-foot-10 receiver who received one Power Conference offer in high school.

“We are similar because we have some nice routes, create space, and get open,” Miller told BadgerBlitz.com. “I got him in yards after the catch but when it comes to creating space, yards after the catch, and getting open, we’re definitely similar.”

Miller was one of 16 official visitors (11 uncommitted prospects) to spend last weekend in Madison and joined League City (TX) Clear Springs uncommitted prospect Muizz Tounkara as the only receivers on the visit. That allowed plenty of individual time with offensive coordinator Phil Longo and watching film with new wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

Watching film of Pauling and the offense in general made Miller's future responsibilities clear: “Get open and get yards after the catch”

“You have to understand spacing and got to read defenses,” Miller said. “You got to know what that (defender) is doing and create your space and leverage off that. Once you get it down, it becomes pretty easy.

“They have a lot of wide receiver talent that is already there. The extra athletes that we are getting, I can definitely see the change in the offense.

“It was great seeing where I will be on the field and seeing how I’ll be utilized. I’m excited for it, I can truly say that.”

Miller finished his junior season with 59 receptions for 1,342 yards and 15 touchdowns. A three-star prospect by Rivals, UW offered Miller in January 2023, visited Madison in late March, and committed in mid-May over other offers from Kentucky, Michigan, Rutgers, and Syracuse.

“I was extremely excited (to visit),” Miller said. “I was waiting for this trip all along. It lived up to the expectations I had for it, and it was a great visit. I enjoyed the whole trip. Not only kicking it with the coaches but the other recruits and commits and players on the team. The vibes are great, and I enjoyed myself a lot. We had a lot of fun.”

Shutting down his recruitment and other potential visits, Miller’s new summer plans are to improve his skills to close the gap between him and Pauling.

“No days off,” Miller said. “I’m going to continue to workout and get better and boost aspects of my game that weren’t great last year. I’m going to make sure I am sharp in every aspect of the game and continue to get better. I want to make sure I am good for when I am up there in Madison.”