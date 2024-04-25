It didn't take long for Wisconsin to wrap things up with Cam Clark. The offensive tackle from Dexter, Michigan received an offer from the Badgers in March. 45 days later, he announced his commitment to Wisconsin.

Pop on the tape and you see an imposing tackle who takes delight in pancaking opponents. His head coach Phil Jacobs loves his star tackle's play-style.

"The nice thing is that he’s developed a little nastiness in him. He’s a fearless kid; he wants to line up against the best," he told BadgerBlitz.com.