Wisconsin climbs to No. 17 in AP Poll

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin, which defeated Lehigh last week, climbed to No. 17 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Badgers (9-2, 2-0) host Grambling State on Friday.

UW was one of four Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 1), Illinois (No. 16) and Indiana (No. 18).

AP POLL
Rank  Team  Record

1

Purdue

11-0

2

UConn

12-0

3

Houston

11-1

4

Kansas

10-1

5

Arizona

10-1

6

Virginia

8-1

7

Texas

9-1

8

Tennessee

9-2

9

Alabama

9-2

10

Arkansas

10-1

11

Gonzaga

9-3

12

Baylor

7-2

13

UCLA

10-2

14

Duke

10-2

15

Mississippi State

11-0

16

Illinois

8-3

17

Wisconsin

9-2

18

Indiana

8-3

19

Kentucky

7-3

20

TCU

9-1

21

Virginia Tech

11-1

22

Miami

11-1

23

Auburn

9-2

24

Marquette

9-3

25

Arizona State

11-1

Others receiving votes: Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, Ohio State 33, Iowa State 26, Iowa 21, San Diego State 16, Utah State 10, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, USC 7, Kansas State 5, Saint Mary's 1


