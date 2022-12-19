Wisconsin climbs to No. 17 in AP Poll
Wisconsin, which defeated Lehigh last week, climbed to No. 17 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Badgers (9-2, 2-0) host Grambling State on Friday.
UW was one of four Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 1), Illinois (No. 16) and Indiana (No. 18).
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|
1
|
Purdue
|
11-0
|
2
|
UConn
|
12-0
|
3
|
Houston
|
11-1
|
4
|
Kansas
|
10-1
|
5
|
Arizona
|
10-1
|
6
|
Virginia
|
8-1
|
7
|
Texas
|
9-1
|
8
|
Tennessee
|
9-2
|
9
|
Alabama
|
9-2
|
10
|
Arkansas
|
10-1
|
11
|
Gonzaga
|
9-3
|
12
|
Baylor
|
7-2
|
13
|
UCLA
|
10-2
|
14
|
Duke
|
10-2
|
15
|
Mississippi State
|
11-0
|
16
|
Illinois
|
8-3
|
17
|
Wisconsin
|
9-2
|
18
|
Indiana
|
8-3
|
19
|
Kentucky
|
7-3
|
20
|
TCU
|
9-1
|
21
|
Virginia Tech
|
11-1
|
22
|
Miami
|
11-1
|
23
|
Auburn
|
9-2
|
24
|
Marquette
|
9-3
|
25
|
Arizona State
|
11-1
Others receiving votes: Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, Ohio State 33, Iowa State 26, Iowa 21, San Diego State 16, Utah State 10, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, USC 7, Kansas State 5, Saint Mary's 1
