Wisconsin, which defeated Lehigh last week, climbed to No. 17 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Badgers (9-2, 2-0) host Grambling State on Friday.

UW was one of four Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 1), Illinois (No. 16) and Indiana (No. 18).