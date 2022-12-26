Wisconsin climbs to No. 15 in Associated Press Poll
Wisconsin, which had its game against Grambling State cancelled last week, climbed to No. 15 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Badgers (9-2, 2-0) host Western Michigan on Friday.
UW was one of three Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 1) and Indiana (No. 15).
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|
1
|
Purdue
|
12-0
|
2
|
UConn
|
13-0
|
3
|
Houston
|
12-1
|
4
|
Kansas
|
11-1
|
5
|
Arizona
|
12-1
|
6
|
Texas
|
10-1
|
7
|
Tennessee
|
10-2
|
8
|
Alabama
|
10-2
|
9
|
Arkansas
|
11-1
|
10
|
Gonzaga
|
10-3
|
11
|
UCLA
|
11-2
|
12
|
Baylor
|
9-2
|
13
|
Virginia
|
8-2
|
14
|
Miami
|
12-1
|
15
|
Wisconsin
|
9-2
|
16
|
Indiana
|
10-3
|
17
|
Duke
|
10-3
|
18
|
TCU
|
10-1
|
19
|
Kentucky
|
8-3
|
20
|
Auburn
|
10-2
|
21
|
Mississippi State
|
11-1
|
22
|
New Mexico
|
12-0
|
23
|
Xavier
|
10-3
|
24
|
West Virginia
|
10-2
|
25
|
North Carolina
|
9-4
Others receiving votes: Charleston 102, Maryland 87, Memphis 74, Illinois 65, Ohio State 59, Virginia Tech 57, Missouri 57, San Diego State 39, Iowa State 19, Marquette 12, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, Providence 6, Kansas State 5, USC 4, San Francisco 1
