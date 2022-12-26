News More News
Wisconsin climbs to No. 15 in Associated Press Poll

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin, which had its game against Grambling State cancelled last week, climbed to No. 15 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Badgers (9-2, 2-0) host Western Michigan on Friday.

UW was one of three Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 1) and Indiana (No. 15).

WEEK 8 ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL
Rank  Team  Record

1

Purdue

12-0

2

UConn

13-0

3

Houston

12-1

4

Kansas

11-1

5

Arizona

12-1

6

Texas

10-1

7

Tennessee

10-2

8

Alabama

10-2

9

Arkansas

11-1

10

Gonzaga

10-3

11

UCLA

11-2

12

Baylor

9-2

13

Virginia

8-2

14

Miami

12-1

15

Wisconsin

9-2

16

Indiana

10-3

17

Duke

10-3

18

TCU

10-1

19

Kentucky

8-3

20

Auburn

10-2

21

Mississippi State

11-1

22

New Mexico

12-0

23

Xavier

10-3

24

West Virginia

10-2

25

North Carolina

9-4

Others receiving votes: Charleston 102, Maryland 87, Memphis 74, Illinois 65, Ohio State 59, Virginia Tech 57, Missouri 57, San Diego State 39, Iowa State 19, Marquette 12, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, Providence 6, Kansas State 5, USC 4, San Francisco 1



