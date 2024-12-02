Wisconsin climbs to No. 11 in AP Poll

Wisconsin, which defeated Chicago State last week, climbed to No. 11 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Badgers (8-0, 0-0) host Michigan on Tuesday and travel to Marquette on Saturday.

UW was one of four Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 8), Oregon (No. 12) and Illinois (No. 19).