Wisconsin climbs to No. 11 in AP Poll

Wisconsin, which defeated Chicago State last week, climbed to No. 11 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Badgers (8-0, 0-0) host Michigan on Tuesday and travel to Marquette on Saturday.
UW was one of four Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 8), Oregon (No. 12) and Illinois (No. 19).
Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 108, Arkansas 104, Texas 97, Michigan 95, Arizona St 89, Indiana 72, Drake 58, Xavier 33, Utah St. 28, Louisville 27, West Virginia 26, Clemson 25, BYU 24, Dayton 24, Texas Tech 22, Nebraska 22, Mississippi St. 20, Ohio St. 19, Maryland 13, UCLA 13, Creighton 12, Saint Mary's 11, Georgia 10, St. John's 7, Loyola Chicago 4, Florida St. 3, DePaul 3, UC Irvine 2, Columbia 2.