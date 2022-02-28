 The Badgers (23-5, 14-4) host Purdue on Tuesday and Nebraska on Sunday
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-28 11:20:37 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wisconsin climbs to No. 10 in Associated Press Poll

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin, which defeated Minnesota and Rutgers last week, climbed to No. 10 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Badgers (23-5, 14-4) host Purdue on Tuesday and Nebraska on Sunday as they continue to battle for a shot at an outright Big Ten title.

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 8), Illinois (No. 20), Ohio State (No. 23) and Iowa (No. 24).

Wisconsin and guard Johnny Davis host Purdue on Tuesday.
Wisconsin and guard Johnny Davis host Purdue on Tuesday. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)
AP POLL
Rank  Team  Record

1

Gonzaga

24-3

2

Arizona

25-3

3

Baylor

24-5

4

Duke

25-4

5

Auburn

25-4

6

Kansas

23-5

7

Kentucky

23-6

8

Purdue

24-5

9

Providence

24-3

10

Wisconsin

23-5

11

Villanova

21-7

12

Texas Tech

22-7

13

Tennessee

21-7

14

Arkansas

23-6

15

Houston

24-4

16

USC

25-4

17

UCLA

21-6

18

UConn

21-7

19

Saint Mary's

24-6

20

Illinois

20-8

21

Texas

21-8

22

Murray State

28-2

23

Ohio State

18-8

24

Iowa

20-8

25

Alabama

19-10

Others receiving votes: Boise State 56, Davidson 20, Colorado State 19, South Dakota State 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan State 6, San Diego State 5, Marquette 4, Iowa State 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, Northern Iowa 1

Big Ten Standings
Team  Conference  Overall Streak

Wisconsin

14-4

23-5

W4

Purdue

13-5

24-5

L1

Illinois

13-5

20-8

W1

Ohio State

11-6

18-8

L1

Iowa

10-7

20-8

W3

Michigan State

10-7

19-9

W1

Rutgers

10-8

16-12

L3

Michigan

9-8

15-12

L1

Indiana

9-9

18-10

W2

Penn State

7-11

12-14

L1

Maryland

6-12

14-15

W1

Northwestern

6-12

13-14

L1

Minnesota

4-14

13-14

L2

Nebraska

2-16

8-21

W1

{{ article.author_name }}