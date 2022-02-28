Wisconsin climbs to No. 10 in Associated Press Poll
Wisconsin, which defeated Minnesota and Rutgers last week, climbed to No. 10 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Badgers (23-5, 14-4) host Purdue on Tuesday and Nebraska on Sunday as they continue to battle for a shot at an outright Big Ten title.
UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 8), Illinois (No. 20), Ohio State (No. 23) and Iowa (No. 24).
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|
1
|
Gonzaga
|
24-3
|
2
|
Arizona
|
25-3
|
3
|
Baylor
|
24-5
|
4
|
Duke
|
25-4
|
5
|
Auburn
|
25-4
|
6
|
Kansas
|
23-5
|
7
|
Kentucky
|
23-6
|
8
|
Purdue
|
24-5
|
9
|
Providence
|
24-3
|
10
|
Wisconsin
|
23-5
|
11
|
Villanova
|
21-7
|
12
|
Texas Tech
|
22-7
|
13
|
Tennessee
|
21-7
|
14
|
Arkansas
|
23-6
|
15
|
Houston
|
24-4
|
16
|
USC
|
25-4
|
17
|
UCLA
|
21-6
|
18
|
UConn
|
21-7
|
19
|
Saint Mary's
|
24-6
|
20
|
Illinois
|
20-8
|
21
|
Texas
|
21-8
|
22
|
Murray State
|
28-2
|
23
|
Ohio State
|
18-8
|
24
|
Iowa
|
20-8
|
25
|
Alabama
|
19-10
Others receiving votes: Boise State 56, Davidson 20, Colorado State 19, South Dakota State 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan State 6, San Diego State 5, Marquette 4, Iowa State 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, Northern Iowa 1
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Streak
|
Wisconsin
|
14-4
|
23-5
|
W4
|
Purdue
|
13-5
|
24-5
|
L1
|
Illinois
|
13-5
|
20-8
|
W1
|
Ohio State
|
11-6
|
18-8
|
L1
|
Iowa
|
10-7
|
20-8
|
W3
|
Michigan State
|
10-7
|
19-9
|
W1
|
Rutgers
|
10-8
|
16-12
|
L3
|
Michigan
|
9-8
|
15-12
|
L1
|
Indiana
|
9-9
|
18-10
|
W2
|
Penn State
|
7-11
|
12-14
|
L1
|
Maryland
|
6-12
|
14-15
|
W1
|
Northwestern
|
6-12
|
13-14
|
L1
|
Minnesota
|
4-14
|
13-14
|
L2
|
Nebraska
|
2-16
|
8-21
|
W1
