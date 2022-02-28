Wisconsin climbs to No. 10 in Associated Press Poll

Wisconsin, which defeated Minnesota and Rutgers last week, climbed to No. 10 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Badgers (23-5, 14-4) host Purdue on Tuesday and Nebraska on Sunday as they continue to battle for a shot at an outright Big Ten title.

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 8), Illinois (No. 20), Ohio State (No. 23) and Iowa (No. 24).