Wisconsin checks on 2023 ATH Jaiden Pickett; junior day visit up next

Schools just aren't quite sure where the 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect projects best at the next level.

"Some schools want me at outside linebacker and Northern Illinois likes me at their rover position, which is like a strong safety/linebacker," Pickett told BadgerBlitz.com. "When I camped at Illinois, the linebacker coach there said I should get my weight up in order to play inside linebacker.

"It will all depend on how my body develops but it's exciting to have options."

Wisconsin assistant coach Chris Haering asked a similar question when he stopped by Riverside on Tuesday to check in on Pickett.

"Coach Haering came to my school and I was really grateful for that," Pickett said. "He said to stay academically focused and asked me a few questions to get to know me.

"He asked what position I enjoyed playing because I'm more of a utility player right now. I told me him that I love cornerback, but I also love linebacker because I'm aggressive and I love to hit."

An honorable mention all-state pick last fall, Pickett has connections to Wisconsin through both family and friends.

"I have family members who went to Wisconsin," Pickett said. "John Clay is my cousin, and I have a few other family members who went there as well. It's kind of been in our blood ever since John started that tradition.

"(Current Wisconsin cornerback) Amaun Williams went to my high school and he is doing great there - he loves Wisconsin. I've seen a lot of maturity from him ever since he went to Wisconsin. He's having the time of his life and living a dream up there."

Pickett, who had 48 tackles, six sacks and four interceptions as junior, is expected to visit Madison for Wisconsin's junior day on March 6. A handful of other schools are also involved in his recruitment early in the process.

"I've been hearing from Illinois, Illinois State, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, South Dakota, North Dakota State and Kansas," Pickett said. "This fall I took visits to Northern Illinois, Central Michigan and South Dakota. They were great schools with nice campuses. The one that stood out to me from those three was South Dakota. It was a great campus and they have a lot to offer as far as academics. They have a great law school and medical school, and I really liked the people there.

"I had one junior day scheduled with Illinois State but they canceled it. But now I have one with Wisconsin on March 6 and I'm excited about that."