MADISON, Wis. – Tyler Biadasz turned down the NFL once to return to school and improve his craft. He didn’t need to do it a second time.

Winner of the 2019 Rimington Award as the best center in college, Biadasz will skip his senior season and enter the NFL Draft, where some early analysts have been projected as a first-round selection.

“I wasn't done here,” Biadasz said prior to the Rose Bowl. “I mean, I wanted to compete for a Big Ten, National Championship, and it really drove me and the fact that I had another, just the challenge itself. A lot of guys left, and I wanted us to be back to do that with the O-line and that's really impactful for me. But I just love this group and I love the guys who I was playing with. It wasn't a hard decision. I mean, I'm very happy. It was a pretty quick decision.”

There’s a lot to like about Biadasz, an Amherst, Wis., native who came to Wisconsin as the state’s top defensive lineman after leading his team to a high school state championship. He quickly transitioned to center and started the last 41 games at center.

“I think he's kept developing his confidence,” Wisconsin offensive coordinator/line coach Joe Rudolph said. “It's not always easy for the center, especially some of the tough looks that you see at times and you see like some things that come in and their game plan, fronts or pressures. And to be able to get that communicated and sometimes it could be the first time you see it.

“It takes a lot of confidence. It takes a lot of the experience of having done it. And I think the biggest thing I saw in him was he always had a steadiness of approach. That's just helped him continue to grow. Never took something that didn't go well for him, never took it to heart and thought I couldn't do it. And never thought when he did great that he had it all figured out. Just a steadiness of approach to keep improving. And I think that's why you see him where he is now.”

Joining tailback Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Quintez Quintez as early Wisconsin entrants into the draft, Biadasz will be the 13th Wisconsin offensive lineman selected since 2011 and one of three linemen Wisconsin will need to replace in 2020 (Jason Erdmann, David Moorman).

