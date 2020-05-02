The Invitational field includes Butler, Chaminade, Houston, Notre Dame, Oregon, Saint Mary's and Texas A&M. The collection of programs boasts a combined 137 NCAA tournament appearances, 59 Sweet Sixteen berths, and two AP Coach of the Year award winners.

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin will play in the prestigious Maui Jim Maui Invitational during the 2021 season, taking place November 22-24 at the Lahaina Civic Center on the island of Maui.

The Badgers have participated in nine non-conference tournament in Hawaii and have played three time in the Maui Invitational, which first began in 1984. UW is 5-4 all-time in the event, including a third-place finish in the 2009 event and a runner-up finish in 2016. Seven out of the eight teams in the 2021 field will be making a return appearance in Maui.

Wisconsin has played in a non-conference November tournament in 13 of the last 14 years. UW owns a combined record of 29-12 (.707) in November tournaments since 2005. The Badgers have won the 2014 Battle 4 Atlantis, the 2013 Cancun Challenge, the 2011 Chicago Invitational, and the 2005 Paradise Jam.

Throughout the event's history, teams that have participated in the Maui Invitational own 69 of the 81 NCAA championships. Seven schools have gone on to win the national championship after competing in Maui earlier in the season.

Wisconsin is scheduled to play this fall in the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Fort Myers, Fla. The event is slated for Nov. 23-25 and Butler, Colorado and South Florida will round out the field.

The 2021 nonconference promises to challenge Wisconsin, as the Badgers will be looking to replace departed seniors D’Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison, Nate Reuvers, Aleem Ford and Micah Potter.