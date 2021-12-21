Wisconsin Basketball to Host George Mason Thursday

Having roughly three days to find an opponent, Wisconsin announced it has scheduled a game against George Mason set for Thursday at the Kohl Center. Tip is set for 6 p.m. (CT) on Big Ten Network.

MADISON, Wis. – After having to rearrange several games last season due to COVID complications, the University of Wisconsin was well prepared for the curveball they were thrown earlier this week.

The Patriots (7-5) are taking the place of Morgan State (4-7), who were unable to travel due to COVID-19 complications within its program. Tickets for Thursday's game will remain valid and accepted as normal despite the opponent change.

Wisconsin (9-2) hasn’t played since defeating Nicholls, 71-68, on December 15, as the Badgers take an extended layoff in late December for final exams. UW moved back into the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday, at No.24.

Rated No.124 in KenPom’s rankings (193 spots higher than Morgan State), the Patriots had their Thursday home game against Coppin State canceled because of COVID protocols within the Eagles’ program. The Patriots played Tuesday, registering a 67-44 victory over American.

Having four players averaging over 10 points per game, the Patriots are 2-1 in true road games this season, with victories over No.20 Maryland and Georgia and a three-point loss to James Madison.

In the victory over the Terrapins, George Mason was led by a pair of graduate students in D'Shawn Schwartz and Devon Cooper. Schwartz had 24 points, went 6-for-10 from 3-point range, recorded nine rebounds, and three assists. Cooper finished with 16 points, five assists, and two steals.

In the victory at Georgia on December 18, the Patriots shot 51.9 percent from the floor, 42.3 percent from 3-point range, and had 23 assists on 28 made baskets, The Bulldogs shot just 33.9 percent, were outscored by 10 (32-22) in the paint, and only forced nine turnovers.

This will be the first meeting between the two programs.