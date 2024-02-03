MADISON, Wis. – The fifth all-time matchup between two top-10 teams in the Kohl Center promises to have a packed house for a nationally televised audience. The University of Wisconsin is planning on making sure some of its top recruiting targets are there to experience it.

In addition to the Wisconsin football program hosting one of its junior days, the Badgers basketball program plans to have multiple high-valued targets as their guests when they host No.2 Purdue on Sunday.

While Wisconsin basketball could have around a dozen invited recruits, here are some of the visitors BadgerBlitz.com confirmed to be in attendance.