MADISON -- A day after the Wisconsin football program trounced Michigan State, the men's basketball program welcomed fans to the Kohl Center for its annual Red/White Scrimmage on Sunday. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down a few takeaways from the outing.

1. Micah Potter showed why he can be a significant presence in the Wisconsin front court...once he's available to play.

The Ohio State transfer, once he's eligible come the Dec. 21 contest against the Milwaukee Panthers, likely will have an impact on the team. A true disclaimer that the scrimmage was merely two 10-minute halves and teammates playing against each other, but the redshirt junior showed the ability to play strong inside while also having an outside game. Potter finished the game with nine points and eight rebounds on 3-of-6 shooting (1-of-2 from three-point range) in nearly 17 minutes of play. "He's obviously a big body. He's physical, and the biggest thing for me is he's a leader," redshirt junior forward Aleem Ford said after the scrimmage. "He's vocal, he has some experience under his belt so just having another presence like that is great."





2. The rim did not appreciate Wisconsin on Sunday, and there were also turnovers

One could spin it as a defensive battle against teammates with a program that prides itself on that side of court, but the team overall shot 15-of-55 from the field, 3-of-24 from three-point range. After the game when answering another question, Potter mentioned it had been the second day they had shot inside the Kohl Center "because the ice has always been down [for hockey], so our shooting percentage is really low." The teams also combined for 16 turnovers in the two 10-minute "halves" (seven on the White team, nine on the Red team). "The coaches are going to talk about that, but the biggest thing for me I'd say is fatigue, getting a little tired," Ford said about the turnovers. "This is the first time we've really gone up and down [the court] a lot like this, so as we get our legs under us, I feel like some of those turnovers will be limited." Head coach Greg Gard knows that the turnovers will be an area needing improvement, but also called out a couple of other possible conditions for the play. "Some of it is, is it our defense? Is it us not being used to playing with each other yet, trying to go too fast?," Gard said. "We had a couple of them in transition that we need to clean up. I mean, I'll take baskets in transition, but it's not the expense of turning the ball over that many times. "We'll be alright. I mean in terms of that, I would expect for two weeks of practice, and we haven't done a ton of five-on-five, first time obviously with uniforms on and people in the crowd that there's going to be some sloppiness. That's what we work out over the next few weeks and play through the preseason with."

OTHER OBSERVATIONS