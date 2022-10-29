MADISON, Wis. – Needing to replace a host of seniors, starters, and rotational players, Wisconsin basketball shocked the Big Ten by shunning a predicted 10th-place finish to win a share of the 2021-22 conference title. A year later, in a virtually similar predicament, what will the Badgers do for an encore? While the departure of All-American Johnny Davis and super seniors Brad Davison and Chris Vogt leaves large shoes to fill, the Badgers have three veteran starters to build around with a host of young talent, not to mention adding two guards with starting experience from the transfer portal. It leads many to believe the Badgers will surpass their projected ninth-place finish in the same preseason poll that massively undervalued them a year ago. In advance of Sunday’s exhibition game against UW-Eau Claire and the season opener against South Dakota on November 7, BadgerBlitz.com takes a three-part look at the Badgers’ 2022-23 roster. We wrap our series looking at Wisconsin's five forwards. RELATED: Point Guard | Shooting Guards

Tyler Wahl is the lone senior on Wisconsin's roster. The 2022 Big Ten Honorable Mention averaged 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds last season. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Positive Overview

Wisconsin boasts two experienced frontcourt options with senior Tyler Wahl and junior Steven Crowl, giving the Badgers a noticeable post presence. Wahl figures to replace Davis as Wisconsin’s best player. Having played in 94 career games with 53 starts, the 6-9 senior averaged 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds last season. He shot a team-best 51.6 percent from the floor but was just 6-for-37 from three-point range. Crowl received a huge boost in minutes last season, going from a total of 39 minutes played to starting 33 games. With that time on the court, Crowl produced 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and ranked second on the team at 49.6 percent from the floor. But with the graduation of Vogt and UW not adding a forward or center from the portal, the Badgers' roster only lists three reserve forwards of varying degrees - junior Carter Gilmore (0.9 points in 22 games), sophomore Markus Ilver (0.6 points in eight games), and redshirt freshman Chris Hodges.

In his first season as a starter, Steven Crowl averaged 8.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 33 starts. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz)

Featured Player(s): Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl

Greg Gard has said he has three stars embedded in the starting lineup and two of them are in the frontcourt. With the senior Wahl and the junior Crowl, it will be near impossible for the Badgers to have success with one and not the other. Wahl finished third in the scoring but delivered an equally big impact with his defense, leading the team in steals (37) and second in blocks (25). It was fitting that Wahl stole the inbounds pass to clinch the Big Ten title at home against No.8 Purdue, a game in which he posted a team-high 19 points, five steals, two blocks, two rebounds, and two assists. It was one of six games where he scored at least 18 points. But while his 51.6 field goal percentage led the team, Wahl knew his 16.2 percent three-point percentage wasn’t going to cut it. After taking a couple weeks off after the season to decompress, Wahl worked on his shot with his father, who gave him extra incentive to be accurate. “I have to make shots because he’s a little slower to get the rebound,” Wahl said, smiling. “When I went back home, I was sick of waiting for rebounds, so I made sure I made some.” In the Red-White Scrimmage, Wahl had 13 points and scored from all three levels, opening the game with a runner in the lane, hitting three three-pointers, and finishing a game-high plus-7. “When we got back this summer, you can tell that he was in the gym at home working on that jumper,” Crowl said. “He’s knocked down some shots, some pull-ups, and different things. I think he’ll take a big step.” The only senior on the roster, Wahl has emerged as the de facto leader. He has preached the importance of everybody needing to rebound (since Davis was also the team’s leading rebounder with 8.2 per game) and efficient ball movement between the high and low post. “It’s something I’ve really put an emphasis on this summer and fall is being more vocal,” Wahl said. “In practice when people aren’t talking, it’s kind of a slow day out there, raise my voice a little bit, talking, get everybody going. If it’s in the scrimmages, get people into the huddle, talking things through if we messed up and there’s something going on. (I’m) definitely vocal in practice and on the court, for sure.” Despite being underweight, Crowl survived his first starting season at Wisconsin to set the foundation for a bigger season this year. The tallest player on the roster, Crowl played last season at around 234 pounds, and was physical with what he had to work with against some of the stronger players in the league but said he has increased his strength/weight by over 10 pounds. He believes the added strength, weight, and experience will help him avoid foul trouble. Crowl had to spend prolonged periods on the bench last season because of whistles, registering four fouls in seven games and fouling out of UW’s win at Purdue after scoring just four points. “It’s the little things,” Crowl said. “Going over the back on someone, just let them get the rebound. I try to get rebounds I shouldn’t be getting. Little things like that just to keep you on the floor, which we’ll need this year. Hopefully, I learn from last year.” UW was 12-1 last season when Crowl reached double figures, so having both Wahl and Crowl on the court and playing efficiently will play a major role in determining the team’s success in 2022-23.

Biggest Question: The Depth at Forward Looks Thin