MADISON, Wis. – Their postseason tournaments may have been canceled and their in-person instruction at the University of Wisconsin shuttered, but nine members of the Wisconsin men’s basketball team made the most of a tough situation.

Nine members of the Badgers’ 2019-20 team - Michael Ballard, Courtland Cuevas, Brad Davison, Carter Higginbottom, Walt McGrory, Micah Potter, Brevin Pritzl, Samad Qawi and D’Mitrik Trice – received academic All-Big Ten honors this week, joining 59 others UW athletes from winter sports to achieve that distinction.