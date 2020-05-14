Wisconsin basketball puts nine players on academic All-Big Ten
MADISON, Wis. – Their postseason tournaments may have been canceled and their in-person instruction at the University of Wisconsin shuttered, but nine members of the Wisconsin men’s basketball team made the most of a tough situation.
Nine members of the Badgers’ 2019-20 team - Michael Ballard, Courtland Cuevas, Brad Davison, Carter Higginbottom, Walt McGrory, Micah Potter, Brevin Pritzl, Samad Qawi and D’Mitrik Trice – received academic All-Big Ten honors this week, joining 59 others UW athletes from winter sports to achieve that distinction.
2019-20 Big Ten Champions 🏆— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) May 12, 2020
Conference-best 𝙉𝙄𝙉𝙀 athletes named to the Academic All-Big Ten team 📚
▪️ @mballard_22
▪️ Cuevas
▪️ @braddavi34
▪️ Higginbottom
▪️ McGrory
▪️ @BigJam_23
▪️ @BrevinPritzl
▪️ @BrotherFahim
▪️ @DMitrikTrice0#OnWisconsinhttps://t.co/cjrVolWNjH
To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team, as verified by being on the official squad list as of March 1 for winter sports, who have been enrolled full-time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher. For the 2019-2020 academic year, 168 UW athletes received the honor.
Women's swimming and diving led the list with 20 honorees, while men's swimming and diving had 13 recipients. Women's basketball garnered 12 honors, while both men's basketball and men's hockey had nine student-athletes on the respective teams. Wrestling saw five Badgers earn spots on the academic honor team.
Men's Basketball
Michael Ballard, Sr., Business: Finance, Investment And Banking
Courtland Cuevas, Sr., Business: Marketing
Brad Davison, Jr., Business: Management and Human Resources
Carter Higginbottom, So., Management & Human Resources/Real Estate & Urban Land Economics
Walt McGrory, Jr., Economics
Micah Potter, Sr., Agricultural Business Management
Brevin Pritzl, Gr., Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis
Samad Qawi, Sr., Kinesiology
D'Mitrik Trice, Sr., Communications Arts