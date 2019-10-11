Quick observations from Wisconsin basketball practice
MADISON -- Inside the Nicholas Johnson Pavilion adjacent to the Kohl Center, media were allowed to watch head coach Greg Gard and his Wisconsin men's basketball squad practice on Friday afternoon.D...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news