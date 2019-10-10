“I’m disappointed in the decision from the NCAA,” Potter said in a UW press release. “I tried to stay at Ohio State through a coaching change, but ultimately felt it was in my best interest to find a new opportunity. In doing so, I have already sat out a full season of competition. I don’t understand why I am being punished additionally for doing what is encouraged of a student-athlete. The penalty of a third semester to what I have already sat out seems unjust."

He will be eligible to return to game action starting on Dec. 21 against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Wisconsin men's basketball program announced on Thursday afternoon that forward Micah Potter 's waiver "has been denied by the NCAA appeals committee." That means the Ohio State transfer will not be able to play for the fall semester of the 2019-20 season.

Potter transferred to UW in December 2018 after playing two seasons at Ohio State, partaking in 59 games that included 16 starts. The 6-foot-10, 248-pound big man averaged 4.1 points during both seasons with the Buckeyes.

“My understanding is the intent of the transfer rule is to help students acclimate academically at their new school and I’m proud to say that I have done that," Potter said. "After earning a 3.5 grade point average at Ohio State, I have earned a 3.3 GPA from the spring semester and summer at Wisconsin.

“I want thank everyone at Wisconsin for their help in this process. But at this point I’m only looking forward and I’m going to help the team prepare for our early games. I’m eager to compete with my Badger teammates as soon as possible.”

How this affects Wisconsin for its first 10 games of the 2019-20 remains to be seen. Potter's presence for the first semester of contests could have helped alleviate the loss of Ethan Happ. Junior Nate Reuvers and redshirt junior Aleem Ford are the only forwards with significant game experience on the roster, and it will be worth watching the development of redshirt freshman center Joe Hedstrom and true freshman forward Tyler Wahl to see if they can contribute early on this season until Potter is eligible to play.

Wisconsin could always go with a smaller lineup as well with redshirt junior D'Mitrik Trice, junior Brad Davison, redshirt sophomore Kobe King and redshirt senior Brevin Pritzl.

In the release, Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard also expressed disappointment after learning this week that the wavier had been denied and noted that Potter has already "sat out an entire season of competition."

“Micah has done everything asked of a student-athlete," Gard said, "including sticking it out for an entire season with a new coaching staff at Ohio State and he has acclimated remarkably well to our academics and our campus.

“We feel badly for Micah. It feels unfair to ask him to sit three semesters. Student-athletes have such a limited window to compete as it is, it’s a shame that he is being denied some of this opportunity and valuable time.”