After fielding questions from reporters during the three-plus minute session, Wojciechowski took some time to warmly commended Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and his program in how they have worked through the tragic accident involving assistant Howard Moore .

In May, an auto accident in Michigan resulted in the deaths of Moore's wife, Jen, and their nine-year-old daughter, Jaidyn. Howard and his son, Jerell, suffered injuries in the tragic incident. Later in July, UW announced through a Moore family statement that the UW assistant was being moved to a "long-term care and rehabilitation facility" after suffering a "medical issue" that involved cardiac arrest.

"I have incredible respect for Greg Gard and how he's handled this program with the tragedy that the Wisconsin men's basketball community and the Wisconsin community has had to go through," Wojciechowski said. "You couldn't even imagine what that would be like. I tried when I heard of the news, to put myself in his shoes, and what he's done with his kids is incredible. Because for 18-to-22 year olds, let alone a grown up, to handle the tragedy that they've gone through is absolutely incredible, and I just tip my cap to Greg and his program."