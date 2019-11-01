MADISON -- Inside the Kohl Center on Friday night, the Wisconsin Badgers defeated Division III UW-La Crosse 82-53. One may ask just what exactly BadgerBlitz.com may take away from an exhibition contest against a WIAC program. That is an extremely fair question, and in these type of games, sometimes more questions arise than answers. However, let's chat about the observations seen during the interstate tilt.

NATE REUVERS, ALEEM FORD ASSERTED THEMSELVES INSIDE AND FROM THREE-POINT RANGE

Reuvers tallied a game-high 15 points, six rebounds and four blocks, while Ford recorded 12 points, and three rebounds. Both shot over 50 percent from the field (Reuvers 6-of-11, Ford 5-of-8), and they combined to make four three-pointers on six attempts in the win. One thing with Reuvers was the foul trouble, where he picked up his fourth with 8:47 remaining in the game. With the front court depth thin with Micah Potter still ruled ineligible for competition under after the first semester ends, that will be worth monitoring until late December.

Get you a man who can do both!!!@Reuvers35 is making a statement on both ends of the court.#OnWisconsin #Badgers pic.twitter.com/0DZLWTSHri — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 2, 2019

KOBE KING REIGNS

Besides Ford and Reuvers, the other three starters registered double digits in scoring. D'Mitrik Trice connected for 10 points on 3-of-7 shooting (1-of-5 from three-point range) in 26 minutes, while Brad Davison recorded 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists in just over 22 minutes of play. Focusing in on Kobe King, the redshirt sophomore had an all-around solid game, scoring 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting with eight rebounds and five assists. Though turning the ball over twice, he also made two steals in 30 minutes of play. We will see how he plays starting next Tuesday in Sioux Falls against No. 20 Saint Mary's, but he will be counted upon to step up in his third year in the program.

TEAM FREE THROW SHOOTING POOR

Wisconsin finished the game hitting 13-of-26 from the charity stripe, but for a good portion of the game was below 50 percent in that category. For that matter, Ford, Davison, Reuvers and King -- projected starters who will be needed to create opportunities -- combined to make just 5-of-15 from the line. Just an exhibition, but obviously that is something that will need to be improved when the games matter starting next week.

TYLER WAHL DEBUTS