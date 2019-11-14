News More News

Wisconsin guard Kobe King returns to practice on Thursday

MADISON -- After missing Wisconsin's victory against McNeese State, redshirt sophomore Kobe King returned to practice on Thursday inside the Nicholas-Johnson Pavillion.

Though there has been no official status update by UW (2-1) as to whether King will play on Sunday against Marquette (Noon CT, FS1), he told reporters after practice that his left leg injury suffered during Monday's session "feels a lot better now."

In two games, King has averaged 12 points and five rebounds. That includes a career-high 18-point performance against Eastern Illinois on Nov. 8.

King spoke with reporters on Thursday night after Wisconsin's practice, and here is part of that conversation.

Wisconsin guard Kobe King (23)
Wisconsin guard Kobe King (23) (Darren Lee/Darren Lee Photography)

Q: So we were at practice on Monday when you went down. Did you know it was the ankle right away, or did you think it was something more?

King: "I just got more scared for my knee just because it was on that same leg, but then once I kind of stood up, I could tell it was just an ankle. A little scared for a little bit but I'll be alright."

Q: You feel good though?

King: "Yeah, yeah I feel a lot better. It was pretty sore that first day, but then just rehabbing itself, it feels a lot better now."

Q: If Marquette would have been last night, would you have been able to play?

King: "Uh, no comment." [pause] "I mean I would have gave it a run. Yeah, I would have gave it a run."

Q: You missed the first Marquette game [in 2017], and then last year you didn't play a ton. Safe to say you're looking forward to that one in particular?

King: "Yeah, yeah, for sure. I was looking forward to it before I knew even Sam and Joey [Hauser] were leaving [Marquette] just to kind of battle up against them with a bigger role. But it's definitely one that I still have on my calendar, being recruited by 'Wojo' [Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski] and stuff, so I'm looking forward to playing them."

Q: What kind of limitations are you still having with the ankle?

King: "Just a little sore. Once I kind of get going a little bit, it loosens up and feels better and then gets a little stiff. Again, it feels a lot better today, so hopefully once Sunday rolls around, we won't have too many issues with it."

