King spoke with reporters on Thursday night after Wisconsin's practice, and here is part of that conversation.

In two games, King has averaged 12 points and five rebounds. That includes a career-high 18-point performance against Eastern Illinois on Nov. 8.

Though there has been no official status update by UW (2-1) as to whether King will play on Sunday against Marquette (Noon CT, FS1), he told reporters after practice that his left leg injury suffered during Monday's session "feels a lot better now."

Q: So we were at practice on Monday when you went down. Did you know it was the ankle right away, or did you think it was something more?

King: "I just got more scared for my knee just because it was on that same leg, but then once I kind of stood up, I could tell it was just an ankle. A little scared for a little bit but I'll be alright."

Q: You feel good though?

King: "Yeah, yeah I feel a lot better. It was pretty sore that first day, but then just rehabbing itself, it feels a lot better now."

Q: If Marquette would have been last night, would you have been able to play?

King: "Uh, no comment." [pause] "I mean I would have gave it a run. Yeah, I would have gave it a run."

Q: You missed the first Marquette game [in 2017], and then last year you didn't play a ton. Safe to say you're looking forward to that one in particular?

King: "Yeah, yeah, for sure. I was looking forward to it before I knew even Sam and Joey [Hauser] were leaving [Marquette] just to kind of battle up against them with a bigger role. But it's definitely one that I still have on my calendar, being recruited by 'Wojo' [Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski] and stuff, so I'm looking forward to playing them."

Q: What kind of limitations are you still having with the ankle?

King: "Just a little sore. Once I kind of get going a little bit, it loosens up and feels better and then gets a little stiff. Again, it feels a lot better today, so hopefully once Sunday rolls around, we won't have too many issues with it."