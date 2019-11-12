MADISON -- Some injury news for the Wisconsin Badgers to a key contributor just a couple days away from their non-conference matchup against McNeese State on Wednesday. During practice on Monday, Wisconsin guard Kobe King left the session with what a UW official designated as a left leg injury. He is questionable, with the official also noting the redshirt sophomore's status as day-to-day. When speaking with the media on Monday evening, head coach Greg Gard said he did not see when the injury occur. King scored a career-high 18 points in Wisconsin's 65-52 win over Eastern Illinois on Friday. Through two games, he is averaging 12 points and five rebounds per contest while leading the team in free throws attempts with 17, converting on 12 of them. "Hopefully, he'll be alright, and he'll roll in here tomorrow," Gard said. "We'll see."

Wisconsin guard Kobe King (23) (Darren Lee/Darren Lee Photography)

MICAH POTTER, UW GRANTED TELEPHONIC HEARING

Also on Monday, Gard acknowledged that UW and forward Micah Potter have been granted what the head coach described as a telephonic hearing with the NCAA Committee for Legislative Relief. As previously described by Gard after the exhibition win over UW-La Crosse, Potter will be able to state his case to the committee verbally. As to when that will happen, that is to be determined. "We're still trying to iron out when that's going to be," Gard said. "Hopefully sooner than later, but we don't know exactly right now." Gard stated Potter, who played two seasons at Ohio State before deciding to transfer to Wisconsin last December, has handled the situation "a lot better than I would have if I was him." "He's very mature," Gard said. "I know it's frustrating. I know it's been stressful. He's only got 18 months left in his college career, and if he doesn't play until mid-December, he would have sat 21 months, so he's going to sit longer than he has left. Hopefully common sense will prevail here and the right decision will be made. Hopefully we can convene that committee, like I said, sooner than later."

D'MITRIK TRICE RECEIVES NICKNAMES AFTER INJURY

Redshirt junior guard D'Mitrik Trice spoke with reporters on Monday night with a noticeable scar on his forehead. According to the fourth-year Badger, he received six stitches after being hit in the face during Wisconsin's win over Eastern Illinois. "It dazed me a little bit, especially when it first happened, but for the most part I try not to think about it," Trice said about coming back to play in the game. "Obviously I don't want to get hit there again and open them up again, but for the most part, I didn't really think about it too much." He thinks he will have to wear some protective bandage coming up on Wednesday against McNeese State (6 p.m. CT, BTN).

"That's probably the best and safe bet to wear another patch or bandage or something like that," Trice said. According to the teammate and fellow guard Brad Davison, some nicknames have popped up. "Harry Potter, Scarface. I told him it makes him look tough," Davison said on Monday. "Everyone's kind of got a little joke for him when they see him, but he low-key likes it. It's a good look. We'll see how it heals. That'll be the fun part."

NATE REUVERS NAMED BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE WEEK