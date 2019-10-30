{{ timeAgo('2019-10-30 20:35:27 -0500') }}
VIDEO: Wisconsin Badgers guard D'Mitrik Trice on backcourt depth, more
MADISON -- Hear from Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice from player availability on Wednesday about the depth at guard, playing off the ball, facing UW-La Crosse on Friday in exhibition action and more.