{{ timeAgo('2019-10-30 20:35:27 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Wisconsin Badgers guard D'Mitrik Trice on backcourt depth, more

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

MADISON -- Hear from Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice from player availability on Wednesday about the depth at guard, playing off the ball, facing UW-La Crosse on Friday in exhibition action and more.

