MADISON -- The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers released their Week 13 preliminary status report and depth chart ahead of its Saturday matchup against the No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers.

UW lists two starters -- cornerback Faion Hicks and offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen -- as questionable with respective head injuries.

Van Lanen missed Wisconsin's home win versus Purdue last week, while Hicks suffered his injury against the Boilermakers this past weekend.

Redshirt freshman safety Reggie Pearson, who went out of the game on Saturday with a right arm injury, is not listed on the status report.