The Sweet 16/Top 10 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level. Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.



No. 10: Outside linebacker Jayden Woods

Top 5: Florida, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Wisconsin Previous Rank: 3 Official visits: Wisconsin (May 31), Penn State (June 7), Purdue (June 14), Tennessee (June 21) The Word: With commitments already secured from Brenden Anes, Samuel Lateju and Nicolas Clayton, a fourth outside linebacker in this class is more of a luxury than need. Woods has been high atop UW's board for a some time, but he's less of a priority after Clayton's commitment on Saturday.

"Their message was that they only want one more outside linebacker and that I'm a top priority," Woods told BadgerBlitz.com. "They want me to join the family and made that pretty clear."

No. 9: Tight end Brody Lennon

Schools to watch: Missouri, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Ohio State Previous Rank: N/A Official visit: Michigan State (April 4), Missouri (May 31), Wisconsin (June 7), Kentucky (June 14), Ohio State (June 21) The Word: Wisconsin was believed to be on top for Brody Lennon after an official during the weekend of June 7. But a recent offer from Ohio State has shaken things up for the three-star tight end. He is in Columbus this weekend. "Last visit is Ohio State and then I'm done with official visits," Lennon said. "And for a decision, probably early July." The Badgers have a commitment from tight end Nizyi Davis in the 2025 class.

No. 8: Tailback Byron Louis