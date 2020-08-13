BadgerBlitz - Wisconsin Badgers targets play well at Prep Hoops Rumble Up North

At the Prep Hoops Rumble Up North, multiple Wisconsin targets suited up and hit the hardwood this past weekend. Following is a look at how nine prospects performed and where they sit with the Badgers moving forward.

Isaac Traudt -- PF -- Lincoln Supreme 17U

I think that Isaac Traudt would be a really good fit at Wisconsin. The 6-foot-9 power forward’s biggest strength is his smooth stroke from three-point range. But, I also liked how he was able to score at the rim at the Rumble Up North. Traudt’s game isn’t perfect at this point in his career, but this summer, he made his case as one of the better 2022 prospects. Recruiting Snapshot: Traudt has offers from Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Creighton, Iowa State, Virginia Tech, Kansas State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Missouri, Nebraska, Stanford, Oklahoma State and more. He's one of the more coveted players in the 2022 class.

James Graham III -- SF -- Wisconsin Playground Club 17U

James Graham III came into the AAU season as one of the hottest prospects in the 2021 class. This summer, he proved himself as a legit top-100 talent. The small forward can use his size to get — and make — any shot he wants. Recruiting Snapshot: Graham will be announcing his college commitment on Aug. 17 at 10:00 AM. He will be choosing between Wisconsin, Memphis, Auburn and Maryland. The Terps look to be the favorite to land Graham at this point.

David Joplin -- SF -- D1 Minnesota 17U

It doesn’t appear David Joplin will end up at Wisconsin, as the small forward said he wants to announce his commitment in the near future. However, after his great play this past weekend, it is clear that Joplin has the potential to become a great player at the next level. The Brookfield Central star can make threes, knock down mid-range jumpers and score at the rim. He is the full package on offense. Recruiting Snapshot: A couple of days ago, Joplin said that he could be ready to make his college choice in three to four weeks. Butler, Minnesota, Iowa State, Texas, Missouri and Vanderbilt are the main schools involved in Joplin recruitment at the moment.

Camden Heide -- SF -- D1 Minnesota 17U

Dealing with an injury that sidelined him for most of the summer, Camden Heide decided to give it a go in D1 Minnesota's last tournament. While you have to give the small forward credit for playing, it was obvious that he was not at 100 percent. However, when Heide is healthy, he is an excellent prospect. The four-star prospect's versatile skillset on offense is what sets him apart from the rest of the pack. Recruiting Snapshot: Multiple Big Ten programs are active in Heide's recruitment. He currently holds scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota, Purdue and Iowa. The Minnesota native was the first prospect that UW offered in the 2022 class.

Jack Rose -- SG -- Wisconsin Playground Club 16U

After struggling a bit in its last tournament, Playground Club's 16U team went 4-0 at the Rumble Up North. A big reason for Playground’s success was Jack Rose’s terrific play. The shooting guard dropped 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting against a talented Young and Reckless team in the 16U championship game. If Rose continues to play this well, then I could definitely see the UW staff getting more involved in his recruitment. Recruiting Snapshot: UW-Milwaukee and Toledo are currently the only programs that have offered Rose a scholarship spot. However, the shooting guard told BadgerBlitz.com that Wisconsin, Marquette, Iowa, Green Bay, George Washington and Belmont have all shown interest.

Leon Bond -- SF -- JH1 Elite 16U

Leon Bond finished the summer AAU season with another great overall performance. The small forward, who led JH1 Elite to 3-1 record on the weekend, is the type of prospect that has all of the physical gifts. Bond has long arms, great athleticism and an overall a good feel for the game. If Bond is able to develop more of a perimeter game, I think he has a great chance to earn an offer from Wisconsin. Recruiting Snapshot: I don’t think that it will be too long before offers start to pile up for Bond, especially if he has a big junior season. UW-Milwaukee is currently his only offer, but the small forward has also earned interest from Butler, Indiana, Marquette, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Joe Hurlburt -- C -- D1 Minnesota 16U

Joe Hurlburt is a raw prospect who has a lot of skill. I think that the center still has a long way to go in his development, though. In my opinion, he needs to become a better isolation post player. Right now, Hurlburt seems to rely on his outside shot a bit too much. If he becomes a stronger player in the paint, then Hurlburt will be a real problem. Recruiting Snapshot: Multiple schools have already recognized the potential of Hurlburt. Wisconsin, Ohio State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa State, Iowa and Colorado have all offered the North Dakota center.

Jeffery Brazziel -- SG -- Wisconsin Playground Club 16U

I am not sure an offer from Wisconsin is in Jeffery Brazziel’s future, but I do know that the shooting guard is a high-major talent. In a matchup against Bond, he scored 27 points and was the best prospect on the floor. Brazziel was primarily known as a slasher last summer, but this AAU season, he was able to make outside shots and play really good defense. Recruiting Snapshot: The offers are starting to roll in for Brazziel. Auburn, Howard, Maryland, Eastern Tennessee and Grambling State have all recently offered the shooting a roster spot. Marquette, Wisconsin and Vanderbilt have all also been in contact with Brazziel.

Max Nelson -- SF -- Wisconsin Playground Club 16U