The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level. Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network. RELATED: SPRING CAMP VISITOR LIST | OFFICIAL VISITOR LIST |



No. 16: Tight end Brock Schott

Offers: Florida, Iowa, Miami (FL), Missouri, Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, among others Previous rank: 14 The Word: Brock Schott has been atop Wisconsin's tight end board for some time, and the Badgers are still battling for the four-star tight end from Indiana. But heading into April, UW could be slipping a bit in his recruitment. As it stands right now, Schott has official visits locked in with Miami and Ohio State. He is also expected to visit both of those schools, as well as Texas A&M, this spring. Wisconsin may have to identify new tight end targets after missing on Marshall Pritchett (North Carolina) and potentially Scott.

No. 15: Defensive lineman Maxwell Roy

Top 6: Duke, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers, and Wisconsin. Previous Rank: 13 The Word: The Badgers hosted Maxwell Roy, along with teammate Isaiah West, this past summer. Losing (primary recruiter) Colin Hitschler and (position coach) Greg Scruggs puts UW in a more difficult spot in Roy's recruitment, but Wisconsin did sign his teammate, four-star cornerback Omillio Agard, in the 2024 class. "With Wisconsin, it's the coaching staff," Roy told Rivals.com. "From Coach (Luke) Fickell, the head coach, to all the people around the building when I was able to get up there. Madison is a beautiful place and the whole experience while I was up there was a great time. I want to get back up there as soon as possible." Expect a decision from Roy this spring. "Definitely before June, that's what I'm looking at (for a decision) before that time," Roy said. "If it comes down to the point where I'm very close in between two schools, I could definitely end up taking two officials. But the goal is only to take one."

No. 14: Defensive end Jaylen Williams