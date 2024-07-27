Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: July Edition for the 2026 class
The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.
Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.
No. 16: Defensive end Titan Davis
Offers: Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Washington and Wisconsin, among others
Previous Rank: N/A
The Word: Titan Davis is one of the more heavily-recruited prospects in the Midwest, but the Badgers hosted the four-star prospect for an unofficial visit in early May and July (this weekend). Expect the Rivals250 prospect to return to Madison this fall for a game-day visit.
No. 15: Cornerback Victor Singleton
Offers: Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others
Previous Rank: 12
The Word: Wisconsin hosted three-star cornerback Victor Singleton, one of the more heavily-recruited corners in the Midwest, earlier this week. Ohio State is the favorite, but the Badgers are still fighting in Singleton's recruitment.
From Rivals.com's Marshall Levenson at the Under Armour Future 50 Camp:
"Singleton was a player who had a few more plays to his name with several big pass deflections, certainly outplaying his current three-star status. He is a player that will continue to see his stock rise as his junior season is underway this fall."
No. 14: Outside linebacker Storm Miller
