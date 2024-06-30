The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

No. 16: Wide receiver Naeem Burroughs

No. 15: Offensive tackle Evan Goodwin

Offers: Arkansas, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: N/A The Word: Evan Goodwin, an unranked tackle from Arkansas, got his first look at Wisconsin this weekend. Despite not holding any stars at this point, Goodwin is near or at the top of AJ Blazek's tackle board in the 2026 recruiting class. "We were walking into the facilities to get checked in, and all of a sudden we hear Jump Around start playing," Goodwin told BadgerBlitz.com. "We got surrounded by the coaching staff and they were hyped at 8:00 AM. I thought it was great to have that energy and vibe around the coaching staff and school."

No. 14: Inside linebacker Colsen Gatten