Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: Inaugural Edition for the 2025 class
The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.
Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.
No. 16: Cornerback Remington Moss
Offers: Maryland, Michigan State, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others
Previous Rank: N/A
The Word: Remington Moss, who is related to former Wisconsin tailback Brent Moss, visited and picked up an offer from the Badgers in late November. On July 29, the three-star projected corner will get a chance to meet the new coaching staff at UW. The Badgers re-offered Moss in late May.
No. 15: Outside linebacker Kamden Laudenslager
Offers: Minnesota, North Carolina, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others
Previous Rank: N/A
The Word: A projected outside linebacker, Kamden Laudenslager spent a weekend in Madison this spring. The three-star talent from Maryland is expected to return to Wisconsin this fall for a game at Camp Randall. Penn State, Maryland and North Carolina are also near the top of Laudenslager's list early on.
No. 14: Defensive end Garrett Martin
Offers: Arizona State, Boston College, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, TCU, UNLV and Wisconsin
Previous Rank: N/A
The Word: Wisconsin offered Arizona defensive end Garrett Martin in mid-May during the live evaluation period. Roughly one month later, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound rising junior from Saguaro High School got his first look at UW during an unofficial visit and camp stop in June. The three-star prospect, who took home MVP honors on the defensive line from assistant coach Greg Scruggs, is expected to return for a game this fall.
No. 13: Safety Tariq Hayer
