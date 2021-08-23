 Who are Wisconsin's top targets in the 2023 recruiting class?
Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: Inaugural Edition for the 2023 class

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

No. 16: Running back Dylan Edwards

Offers: Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Memphis, Minnesota, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others

The Word: After he picked up an offer from the Badgers in mid-August, three-star running back Dylan Edwards is expected to visit for Wisconsin's game against Penn State. As a junior, Edwards rushed for 1,833 yards and 28 touchdowns in 11 games.

No. 15: Outside linebacker Kaden Feagin 

Offers: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin

The Word: Wisconsin projects 2023 athlete Kaden Feagin to play outside linebacker at the next level. The standout from Illinois, who was offered in August, will be on campus for UW's game against Penn State.

"Coach (Bobby) April said that he likes my size and he thinks that I'm the perfect build for what they do at outside linebacker," Feagin told BadgerBlitz.com. "They also have a really good running back tradition, but outside linebacker is probably where I fit best at Wisconsin. Some of the schools that have offered me really don't know yet about my position, so they're offering me as a running back or linebacker - pretty much just an athlete. I'm wide open and I'll play wherever gets me on the field faster."

No. 14: Quarterback Avery Johnson 

