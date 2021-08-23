Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: Inaugural Edition for the 2023 class

The Word: After he picked up an offer from the Badgers in mid-August, three-star running back Dylan Edwards is expected to visit for Wisconsin's game against Penn State. As a junior, Edwards rushed for 1,833 yards and 28 touchdowns in 11 games.

Offers: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin

Previous Rank: N/A

The Word: Wisconsin projects 2023 athlete Kaden Feagin to play outside linebacker at the next level. The standout from Illinois, who was offered in August, will be on campus for UW's game against Penn State.

"Coach (Bobby) April said that he likes my size and he thinks that I'm the perfect build for what they do at outside linebacker," Feagin told BadgerBlitz.com. "They also have a really good running back tradition, but outside linebacker is probably where I fit best at Wisconsin. Some of the schools that have offered me really don't know yet about my position, so they're offering me as a running back or linebacker - pretty much just an athlete. I'm wide open and I'll play wherever gets me on the field faster."