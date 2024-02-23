Advertisement
Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: February Edition for the 2025 class

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

No. 16: Cornerback Mason Alexander

Top 12: Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami (FL), Mississippi, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin

Previous Rank: 10

The Word: Wisconsin received a visit from Mason Alexander for its contest against Ohio State this past fall. The Badgers are now working to get the four-star cornerback from Indiana back on campus this spring for a camp practice.

"Wisconsin is one of the schools in my top group, so they've been in a lot of contact," Alexander told BadgerBlitz.com. "I want to keep my relationship high with them and to keep building with the Badgers. Hopefully I'll be back up there soon - most likely in the spring. My first visit there was great and I really enjoyed it. I'm looking forward to getting back."

No. 15: Wide receiver Cameron Miller

Top 6: Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse and Wisconsin

Previous Rank: N/A

The Word: Kentucky, Michigan, Rutgers, Syracuse and Wisconsin have been in the mix for Miller for months. Just a few weeks ago these teams made Miller's top five but it seems like his recruitment is coming down to Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Badgers and Wildcats are set to host Miller for spring practices later in March but unless Wisconsin makes a big move for Miller he will likely end up committing to Kentucky.

"I like Wisconsin a lot," Miller told Rivals.com. "I fit in their offensive scheme and they also display a plan for me."

No. 14: Tight end Brock Schott    

