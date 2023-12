Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, USC and Wisconsin, among others

Previous Rank: 16

The Word: Michigan will be tough to beat for four-star lineman Avery Gach. But the Badgers are in the thick of his recruitment after an unofficial visit this fall.

"Those two (Michigan and Wisconsin) and Ohio State," Gach said when asked what schools stand out in his recruitment. "I went as a fan to the Penn State and Michigan State game for my friends birthday and got to see those two teams play at Ford Field. That was pretty cool and Penn State balled. Some other schools that I keep in contact with a lot would be Georgia and USC. Georgia keeps producing lineman to the NFL and my visit there stuck out compared to some of my other visits. So, that was a big school that I'm interested in as well."