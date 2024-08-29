Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: August Edition for the 2026 class
The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.
Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.
No. 16: Cornerback Dominick Turnbull
Offers: Louisville, Miami (FL), Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin, among others
Previous Rank: N/A
The Word: This weekend's visitor headliner is Dominic Turnbull, a four-star cornerback from Florida. The junior will be in Madison with his True North Coast Classic Academy teammate Camaul King, a three-star defensive back. Turnbull, a Rivals250 prospect, already has an offer from the Badgers,
No. 15: Defensive end Titan Davis
Offers: Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Washington and Wisconsin, among others
Previous Rank: 16
The Word: Titan Davis is one of the more heavily-recruited prospects in the Midwest, but the Badgers hosted the four-star prospect for unofficial visits in May and July. Expect the Rivals250 prospect to return to Madison this fall for a game-day visit.
No. 14: Safety Matt Sieg
