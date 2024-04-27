Advertisement
Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: April Edition for the 2025 class

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

RELATED: SPRING CAMP VISITOR LIST | OFFICIAL VISITOR LIST |

No. 16: Cornerback Tre Poteat

Offers: Florida, Illinois, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, among others

Previous Rank: 12

Official visit: May 31

The Word: In-state standout Tre Poteat has Tennessee atop his list of potential schools, but the Badgers are still fighting in his recruitment. The four-star prospect will visit both programs officially, with Iowa State and Michigan also in the mix.

No. 15: Tight end Nizyi Davis

Offers: Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, Purdue, West Virginia and Wisconsin

Previous Rank: N/A

Official visit: May 31

The Word: You could also make a case for fellow tight end Reiman Zebert here, but the Badgers likely think Nizyi Davis has a higher ceiling. The three-star prospect from Indiana visited in April and scheduled an official soon after. Davis being scheduled for the first weekend (May 31) shows he's a top priority for the Badgers at tight end.

No. 14: Cornerback Jahmare Washington  

