It began as a normal summer morning for Loyal Crawford, who is preparing for his junior season at Eau Claire (WI) Memorial High School.

That was until his head coach, Mike Sinz, told the 6-foot, 190-pound prospect that the Wisconsin coaching staff wanted to speak with him at some point on Tuesday.

"Waking up this morning," Crawford told BadgerBlitz.com. "I was definitely not expecting to receive an offer from Wisconsin."