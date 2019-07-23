Wisconsin Badgers surprise 2021 in-state RB Loyal Crawford with an offer
It began as a normal summer morning for Loyal Crawford, who is preparing for his junior season at Eau Claire (WI) Memorial High School.
That was until his head coach, Mike Sinz, told the 6-foot, 190-pound prospect that the Wisconsin coaching staff wanted to speak with him at some point on Tuesday.
"Waking up this morning," Crawford told BadgerBlitz.com. "I was definitely not expecting to receive an offer from Wisconsin."
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news