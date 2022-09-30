BadgerBlitz.com returns the weekly 'Stock Up, Stock Down' for the 2022 season. In this series, we'll offer evaluations of players on Wisconsin's roster in the context of their 'stock.' Performance, playing time and opportunity are all factored into the movement of a player's stock.

STOCK UP: John Torchio

Wisconsin safety John Torchio. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

John Torchio picked off C.J. Stroud. That alone is very impressive. It was his first interception thrown on the year, and by the looks of it, it'll be one of very few. Stroud is on pace to throw just three, which would halve his total from last year. Torchio will be in extremely exclusive company by season's end. He also made seven tackles, which was second on the team behind perennial leading tackler Maema Njongmeta. It's difficult to see any stock rising on defense after such an abysmal performance, but the Jewelry Thief lived up to his nickname against the best offense in the country. PFF Grade: 67.2

STOCK UP: Jackson Acker

Running back Jackson Acker catches a touchdown against Ohio State. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Jackson Acker has barely been involved for the Badgers, but when he has, he's made a positive impression. Two weeks ago against New Mexico State, he caught his only target for a 13-yard first down. Against the Buckeyes, he reeled in another catch, this time taking it a short two yards into the end zone. Acker's athleticism reminds me a little of the former Michigan State Swiss Army Knife Connor Heyward. Heyward, who now plays tight end in the NFL, was used as a running back and a pass-catcher during his time in East Lansing. He was a versatile chess piece; he could me moved almost anywhere in the offensive alignment and could run, block and catch. Acker may not be on Heyward's caliber, but he certainly has similar skills, and it could behoove Bobby Engram to get him involved more going forward. PFF Grade: 60.1

STOCK DOWN: Keeanu Benton

Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

At the onset of the season, expectations were sky-high for Keeanu Benton. He was to be a disruptive force in the middle of the defensive line, a wrecking ball that gobbled up offensive linemen and ballcarriers. Through four games, Benton isn't living up to the hype. He doesn't have a sack yet. That alone is almost shocking, considering just how highly regarded Benton was before the season. As a nose tackle, pass rushing isn't his primary role, but it's still disquieting that he hasn't put a quarterback on the ground yet in 2022. According to Pro Football Focus, Benton has tallied just nine pressures through four games. He was able to get into the backfield against Illinois State, notching three hits and a hurry. But that was FCS Illinois State. Benton was a non-factor against Ohio State. He recorded five tackles, but didn't make any significant plays. In the biggest games, your biggest (literally in this case) players need to step up. Benton of course wasn't the only one who struggled against the Buckeyes, but he's barely made his presence known through four weeks. He's an undisputed leader of this team — now he needs to back that up with his play. PFF Grade: 62.9

STOCK DOWN: Pass Rush

Pass rusher Nick Herbig was unable to get anything going against Ohio State. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Wisconsin's pass rush was virtually non-existent against the Buckeyes. Stroud was barely touched. Give him credit for some of the deft pocket navigation he pulled off, but the Badgers need to do a much better job cranking up the heat. Against a team like Ohio State, Wisconsin simply has to be able to rush the passer. The Badgers' calling card is their defense, and their two signature defenders' jobs are to get into the backfield. Jim Leonhard mentioned how teams have been schematically focusing on Nick Herbig, and how Wisconsin is going to have to get creative to get him opportunities to get sacks. The pass rush should bounce back against less talented teams, but that's not going to help the Badgers win any big games.

STOCK DOWN: Coaching

Paul Chryst talks to a referee during Wisconsin's loss to Ohio State. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)