BadgerBlitz.com returns the weekly 'Stock Up, Stock Down' for the 2022 season. In this series, we'll offer evaluations of players on Wisconsin's roster in the context of their 'stock.' Performance, playing time and opportunity are all factored into the movement of a player's stock.

STOCK UP: Hunter Wohler

Hunter Wohler made his presence felt upon his return to the gridiron. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

It didn't take long for Hunter Wohler to show Badger fans exactly what they were missing in his eight game absence: a dynamic, versatile safety that can make plays in the box as well as in the secondary. On his pick, he read Taulia Tagovailoa like a book, stepping in front of his pass with ease. He was also used as an outside linebacker to counter one of Maryland's offensive looks, lining up alongside Nick Herbig in the trenches. Wohler has 'star' written all over him, and his development will be fun to watch. PFF Grade: 74

STOCK UP: Kamo'i Latu

Kamo'i Latu delivers a massive hit on Maryland tight end C.J. Dippre. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Latu, like the rest of the Wisconsin defense, had his struggles early in the season. His tackling was an issue, most notably against Washington State when he failed to bring down Nakia Watson in open space and the ex-Badger waltzed into the end zone. Now, Latu seems to have relaxed, because he's flying around the field. He tackles with extraordinary power, as evidenced by when he flipped Maryland tight end C.J. Dippre, jarring the ball loose. Latu had his hiccups as a starter, seeing more snaps in the absence of Hunter Wohler. Now, as more of a rotational player, Latu is playing freely and with a nasty edge. PFF Grade: 71.7

STOCK UP: Isaac Guerendo

Isaac Guerendo tightropes the sideline on his 89-yard touchdown run. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Isaac Guerendo has really found himself in his fifth year in Madison. This season, he's proved to be more than just a a wide receiver that switched positions, a backup tailback, a sidekick to the superhero efforts of Braelon Allen. Guerendo is a legitimate playmaker, and he's a threat to take it to the house any time he touches the ball. Guerendo's breakway speed is so dangerous, and he's got a great combination of power and shiftiness that make him a handful in the open field. In back-to-back games now, Guerendo has broken off a long touchdown run. His 89-yard scamper against Maryland was an absurd display of speed and balance, breaking away from the Terrapin defense and somehow walking the chalk to stay in bounds. PFF Grade: 74.5

STOCK UP: Jake Chaney

Wisconsin linebacker Jake Chaney. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

It's a story that seems to be commonplace amongst the Wisconsin defense right now: Jake Chaney is coming into his own. Chaney fought valiantly in the fall camp battle for inside linebacker, but ultimately lost out to Jordan Turner and Maema Njongmeta. With the way he played during practices open to reporters, I was somewhat surprised that he didn't win a starting job at the time. Now, he's playing his way into the starting lineup. Chaney plays with great instincts, an absolute must for middle linebackers. He's also a very sure tackler, with just three missed tackles all year, per Pro Football Focus. Expect to see a lot more of him down the stretch at inside linebacker. PFF Grade: 72.7

STOCK UP: James Thompson Jr.

Wisconsin defensive end James Thompson Jr. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

With Isaiah Mullens sidelined with an injury, the door has been opened for James Thompson Jr. to seize a spot on the starting defensive line. He looks the part, and has just been more disruptive than Mullens in the trenches. Thompson is always in the backfield, and he is usually good for a few tackles-for-loss in any game he starts. Mullens, a fifth year senior, was able to control the starting job in part with his seniority and experience. Thompson has simply outplayed him. If and when Mullens is medically ready to go, It would be hard to imagine Jim Leonhard removing Thompson from one of the top sports at defensive end. PFF Grade: 69.2

STOCK DOWN: Reserve running backs

Wisconsin tailback Julius Davis. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)