BadgerBlitz.com returns the weekly 'Stock Up, Stock Down' for the 2023 season. In this series, we'll offer evaluations of players on Wisconsin's roster in the context of their 'stock.' Performance, playing time and opportunity are all factored into the movement of a player's stock.

STOCK UP: Rico Hallman

Wisconsin cornerback Rico Hallman picks off OSU quarterback Kyle McCord. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Rico Hallman's stock continues to rise on an almost weekly basis. The cornerback has emerged as one of the best defensive backs in the Big Ten, and is making a strong case as one of the better corners in the nation. Hallman easily leads the conference with five interceptions. That ties him for second nationally. He's simply been a big play machine on defense, lurking passes and reading quarterbacks' eyes in both zone and man coverage. It's not just the interceptions that grab your attention when watching Hallman play. This time last year, the corner was still learning how to maximize his strengths and make up for his shorter 5-foot-9 frame. Now, he plays much bigger than his size, as evidenced by when he swatted a jump-ball in the end zone intended for the 6-foot-4 Marvin Harrison Jr. His technique and instincts are incredibly sound, and it's translated to a spectacular season for Hallman.

STOCK UP: Nyzier Fourqurean

Yes, he allowed a touchdown while in coverage against the superstar wide receiver Harrison Jr. But regardless, the fact that Nyzier Fourqurean was even in that position in the first place signifies that he's on the rise in the eyes of the coaching staff. Fourqurean had been rotating on and off with Alexander Smith for much of the season, as cornerbacks' coach Paul Haynes likes the length and press-man ability he brings to the table. Last week against Illinois, after Smith struggled, Fourqurean replaced him in the second half and held his ground. That performance translated to an opportunity to line up against Ohio State's elite weapons on the outside. Fourqurean out-snapped Smith, 40 to 28. A player who just recently transferred from Division II being favored against a 6th-year senior for the Badgers tells you everything you need to know about how highly the defensive staff thinks of Fourqurean.

STOCK UP: Preston Zachman

Preston Zachman continues to be the Badgers' second-most used safety this season in a turn of events few saw coming. Against Ohio State, he parlayed that into a massive interception in the end zone to stymie a potential Buckeyes' scoring drive, doing well to secure the catch while also tapping a foot in bounds. In this defense, safeties are asked to line up almost everywhere, and Zachman has proven that he has enough versatility to play significant snaps in Mike Tressel's scheme. He'll line up as a free safety, in the box and in the slot. Zachman has been one of the biggest surprises on this Wisconsin defense thus far, and he turned that into his biggest play of the season on Saturday.

STOCK DOWN: Braelon Allen

This is partially for factors out of Braelon Allen's control, but the tailback didn't play well before he got injured against Ohio Sate by any stretch of the imagination. Allen finished with 10 carries for 50 yards and a long of 11 before he got hurt just before halftime. He also coughed up two early fumbles, one of which came on the Badgers' first drive immediately after Wisconsin had recovered a fumble of its own. The ground game wasn't there all night for the Badgers, but Allen had a particularly fruitless half running the football. Now, the question becomes whether Allen will be available for Indiana. Luke Fickell had no update for reporters besides the fact that he didn't practice on Sunday. Each year, Allen has worn down towards the end of the season, and his performance has suffered because of it. If Wisconsin is lucky, he'll barely miss any time. Still, it needs to be extremely mindful of its star tailback moving forward.

STOCK DOWN: Cade Yacamelli