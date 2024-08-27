BadgerBlitz.com returns the weekly 'Stock Up, Stock Down' for the 2024 season. In this series, we'll offer evaluations of players on Wisconsin's roster in the context of their 'stock.' Performance, playing time and opportunity are all factored into the movement of a player's stock.

Wisconsin wide receiver CJ Williams. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

STOCK UP: WR Chris Brooks Jr.

The oft-injured yet clearly talented Chris Brooks Jr. made a big statement Monday when his name was found on the Badgers' inaugural two-deep of the season. The wideout has made big plays in practice his whole career, particularly in the contested catch realm. However, he still has yet to record a statistic in-game. It'll be exciting to watch the wideout take his first meaningful snaps on offense should receivers coach Kenny Guiton find time to rotate him in.

STOCK UP: WR CJ Williams

Another Badgers' receiver saw his stock rise prior to Week 1 action, as CJ Williams is listed as a co-starter at receiver alongside Vinny Anthony. That's a big step for the ex-USC Trojan, as Williams had a rocky debut season in Madison last fall, reeling in just 15 of his 29 targets for 158 yards. Williams oozes innate skill if not a single dominating physical trait, but a good offseason has him positioned for the biggest season of his career.

STOCK UP: Safety Preston Zachman

All Preston Zachman has done for the past year or so is continually exceed expectations. The converted linebacker thrived at safety last season, and has carried that over by earning the starting nod at free safety, not even sharing the spot with an "OR" designation. Zachman fended off a strong offseason from junior Austin Brown, who many assumed would slide into the starting role alongside Hunter Wohler this fall. All three safeties should play plenty, but what a performance from Zachman this offseason to nail down a starting spot once again.

STOCK UP: CB Xavier Lucas

Xavier Lucas is one of just two true freshman on the two-deep, and the only one who enrolled late in the summer. That should tell you everything you need to know about the long, rangy cornerback from South Florida. Cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes stopped short of calling him game-ready during fall camp, but regardless of what his coaches tell reporters, it's mightily impressive that he's cracked the two-deep in such a short time frame. Lucas' time is coming, sooner rather than later.

STOCK UP: OLB Sebastian Cheeks

Sebastian Cheeks did very well to put himself in position to play this fall after it looked rather bleak in the spring. Transferring in as an inside linebacker, Cheeks immediately found himself buried on the depth chart as no higher than the No. 5 option and potentially lower. Now, Cheeks is listed on the two-deep as an outside linebacker, a position which could allow him to see more snaps. He's still likely behind the top four options, but edge players will rotate and if Cheeks can make the most of his snaps, he may have carved out a niche amongst a loaded group of linebackers.

STOCK DOWN: DT Brandon Lane

This was one of the most curious omissions on Wisconsin's two-deep, especially after the injury to James Thompson Jr. Where in the world is Brandon Lane on Wisconsin's depth chart? The Stephen F. Austin transfer was a big pickup for a defensive line that badly needed more depth and playmakers. Now, even with its top player out indefinitely, the Badgers' defense doesn't feature Lane in its two-deep. It's worth noting there's only four lineman listed as there's only two starting spots, but Lane was beat out by Cade McDonald. His transition to the Big Ten may not be going as smoothly as the coaching staff would've hoped.

STOCK DOWN: WR Tyrell Henry

With multiple receiver's stock trending upwards, some pass-catchers' stock naturally points in the opposite direction. That's the unfortunate reality for Tyrell Henry here. The ex-Spartan flashed some intriguing skills in spring and fall camp, namely an ability to line up both inside and outside and create some separation underneath. Still, he was beat out by Wisconsin's bigger boundary receivers for the backup spots on the two-deep. He's still the team's starting punt returner, so the staff still clearly wants the ball in his hands. Regardless, it appears his offensive impact will be limited to begin the season.

STOCK DOWN: WR Joseph Griffin Jr.