BadgerBlitz.com returns the weekly 'Stock Up, Stock Down' for the 2023 season. In this series, we'll offer evaluations of players on Wisconsin's roster in the context of their 'stock.' Performance, playing time and opportunity are all factored into the movement of a player's stock.

STOCK UP: James Thompson

Wisconsin defensive end James Thompson. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Thompson capped a very nice offseason by earning a starting spot in Wisconsin's opening two-deep. Now, Isaiah Mullens' injury certainly factors into his placement on the depth chart, but don't let that take away from how well Thompson has played as of late. It started late last season, when he recorded two sacks against Minnesota and another in the bowl game against Oklahoma State. It carried into the offseason, when he played well enough in the spring to consistently rotate in with the starters. Now, Thompson will get his first shot as a starting defensive end, and he's earned it.

STOCK UP: Bryson Green

After being severely limited in the spring, Green wasted little time securing a starting spot at fall camp. His physical play-style caught the attention of his teammates and coaches, and he was rewarded with a starting spot at wide receiver alongside Chimere Dike and Will Pauling. Green is one of the sneakier potential NFL prospects on the roster. Players like Jack Nelson, Braelon Allen and Tanner Mordecai are all expected to be selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Green should be right up there with them. After putting up nearly 600 yards and five scores a season ago, while putting some very impressive catches on tape, another step forward for Green might force the hand of NFL executives. Green was coy with reporters when asked how long he plans to stay in Madison, but the wide out has the kind of physical tools that are very attractive at the next level.

STOCK UP: Vinny Anthony

When asked about the expected rotation at wide receiver, Mike Brown didn't shy away from providing a specific number. "The ideal number is six," Brown said. "...I think it's tough to play more than six. Six is that sweet spot that you'd love to have." That's what makes Anthony's inclusion on the two-deep all the more impressive. The true sophomore is currently listed as an "Or" at the backup slot receiver spot alongside Skyler Bell. For those playing along at home, that puts seven receivers on the two-deep. It's a fantastic sign that Anthony forced Brown to break his own rule. The receiver possesses elite speed and a track background, traits he apparently demonstrated enough this offseason for the staff to reward him with a spot on the two-deep. It remains to be seen how much he'll actually play, but this is yet another example of how deep Wisconsin's wide receivers are.

STOCK UP: Jake Chaney

Mike Tressel had made it known for a while that he considered Chaney, Maema Njongmeta and Jordan Turner all starters. However, how that was going to be reflected both on the depth chart and on the field was unclear. With the release of Wisconsin's first two-deep of the season, there's more clarity. Chaney is listed as a co-starter with Turner, a testament to how hard he's worked and pushed his fellow linebackers. Now, it's very easy to imagine Chaney and Turner nearly splitting time at the second inside linebacker spot. If all goes according to plan, Chaney should easily surpass the 269 snaps he played a season ago.

STOCK DOWN: Isaiah Mullens

It's tough to put Mullens in this spot, because it's largely due to factors out of his control. The sixth-year senior was injured in the middle of the season last year, and wound up missing six games. Now, he's hurt once again, and is at least a couple of weeks away from seeing the field. Availability is huge in football, and while it's hard to knock a guy for getting hurt, Mullens is beginning to become injury prone. It's still unclear how much time he'll miss, but Thompson will slide into what was presumed to be his starting spot for the time being.

STOCK DOWN: Trey Wedig