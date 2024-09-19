Wisconsin Badgers Stock Up, Stock Down: Bye Week

BadgerBlitz.com returns the weekly 'Stock Up, Stock Down' for the 2024 season. In this series, we'll offer evaluations of players on Wisconsin's roster in the context of their 'stock.' Performance, playing time and opportunity are all factored into the movement of a player's stock.

Wisconsin receiver Will Pauling. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

STOCK UP: WR Will Pauling

Will Pauling was already the undisputed top receiver on this team, but his stock rises after the Alabama game for several reasons. For one, he continued to carry the receiver room and put together his best performance on the young season, reeling in nine grabs on 11 targets for 83 yards and a score. What's more, he continued to display good chemistry with quarterback Braedyn Locke, and that's especially critical considering Locke is the starter moving forward. Not many Badgers looked up to the task against the Crimson Tide, but Pauling's talent and playmaking ability remained extremely evident.

STOCK UP: RB Darrion Dupree

The true freshman's stock continues to rise. At this point, Darrion Dupree has already surpassed Jackson Acker on the depth chart, and is the de-facto No. 4 running back. Cade Yacamelli continues to display good burst and vision, but it's safe to say Dupree is nipping at his heels. Against Alabama, he didn't just tote the football when the game was out of hand. Dupree was inserted early in the third quarter and finished with eight carries for 24 yards. This staff has displayed utmost confidence in the tailback, and his role should only continue to grow.

STOCK UP: QB Mabrey Mettauer

"He's going to have to be ready," head coach Luke Fickell said. Wisconsin is now in the unenviable position of being one play away from trotting out a true freshman quarterback as its starter. Mabrey Mettauer is now the Badgers' backup quarterback. An early enrollee, he had extra time to acclimate to the college game and learn Phil Longo's playbook this winter. He's is currently the biggest cause for hope in Wisconsin's quarterback room. The Mettauer era may begin sooner than expected in Madison.

STOCK DOWN: QB Braedyn Locke

When Braedyn Locke was thrust into the game after Tyler Van Dyke tore his ACL, expectations weren't all that high. After all, this is Alabama we're talking about, and Locke was tossed into the game cold off the bench. Still, after his performance through offseason camps and his coaches insisting that he was the "1B" at quarterback, Locke's stock was pretty high. That performance against the Tide, however, brought it back down to earth. The gunslinger looked jittery and missed plenty of throws, from rhythm passes to critical deep balls. He'll need to improve his accuracy, first and foremost, if Wisconsin wants a shot to upset USC.

STOCK DOWN: CB RJ Delancy

RJ Delancy has quickly gone from a camp darling and potential glue guy-level contributor in the cornerback rotation to the odd man out in Paul Haynes' room very quickly. He's been out-snapped by true freshman Xavier Lucas, and his snaps have steadily decreased since the opener against Western Michigan. Against Alabama, he played just three snaps. On of those, however, he was torched by Tide wideout Ryan Williams for a 31 yard touchdown. It's safe to assume Delancy is in the dog house.

STOCK DOWN: CB Ricardo Hallman

Ricardo Hallman was hardly tested prior to the Alabama game (three targets through two weeks), but the Tide weren't afraid to throw his way. He was targeted four times and allowed four catches, including the 26-yard touchdown pass to Germie Bernard right before halftime. He also missed a whopping four tackles, per Pro Football Focus. All in all, it was a brutal game for the All-American corner. Hallman is no stranger to adversity in his career, and he'll need to lean on that experience to bounce back.

STOCK DOWN: DL Brandon Lane