Wisconsin Badgers stay at No. 11 in Associated Press Poll

Wisconsin, which defeated Illinois but lost to Oregon last week, stayed at No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.

The Badgers (21-6, 11-5) will host Washington on Tuesday and then travel to Michigan State on Sunday in Big Ten play.

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Michigan State (No. 8), Michigan (15), Maryland (No. 16) and Purdue (20).