Published Feb 24, 2025
Wisconsin Badgers stay at No. 11 in Associated Press Poll
circle avatar
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
Editor
Twitter
@McNamaraRivals

Wisconsin, which defeated Illinois but lost to Oregon last week, stayed at No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.

The Badgers (21-6, 11-5) will host Washington on Tuesday and then travel to Michigan State on Sunday in Big Ten play.

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Michigan State (No. 8), Michigan (15), Maryland (No. 16) and Purdue (20).

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL
Rank Team Record

1

Auburn

25-2

2

Duke

24-3

3

Florida

24-3

4

Houston

23-4

5

Tennessee

22-5

6

Alabama

22-5

7

St. John's

24-4

8

Michigan State

22-5

9

Iowa State

21-6

10

Texas Tech

21-6

11

Wisconsin

21-6

12

Texas A&M

20-7

13

Clemson

22-5

14

Missouri

20-7

15

Michigan

20-6

16

Maryland

21-6

17

Kentucky

18-9

18

Memphis

22-5

19

Louisville

21-6

20

Purdue

19-9

21

Marquette

20-7

22

Arizona

18-9

23

Saint Mary's

25-4

24

Mississippi State

19-8

25

BYU

19-8

Others receiving votes: Creighton 53, Mississippi 28, Kansas 25, New Mexico 23, VCU 20, Oregon 20, UCLA 14, Drake 12, UC San Diego 8, Gonzaga 3, High Point 3, Illinois 3, Vanderbilt 2, Utah St. 1, Yale 1.

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @_Perko_, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook