Wisconsin Badgers stay at No. 11 in Associated Press Poll

Wisconsin, which defeated Illinois but lost to Oregon last week, stayed at No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.
The Badgers (21-6, 11-5) will host Washington on Tuesday and then travel to Michigan State on Sunday in Big Ten play.
UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Michigan State (No. 8), Michigan (15), Maryland (No. 16) and Purdue (20).
Others receiving votes: Creighton 53, Mississippi 28, Kansas 25, New Mexico 23, VCU 20, Oregon 20, UCLA 14, Drake 12, UC San Diego 8, Gonzaga 3, High Point 3, Illinois 3, Vanderbilt 2, Utah St. 1, Yale 1.
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @_Perko_, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook