Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2026 class: March Edition

With Wisconsin currently holding one commitment in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the third edition of the State of the 2026 Class, which runs on the start of each month.



QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback target Ryan Hopkins.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two quarterbacks in the 2026 class. Top targets: Ryan Hopkins, Peyton Falzone, Brodie McWhorter Scholarship senior: Billy Edwards What's next? Jarin Mock is no longer part of Wisconsin's 2026 class, news that broke in January. With that, first-year position coach Kenny Guiton traveled to see previously offered prospects - Hopkins, Falzone and McWhorter - this winter. He also tossed out a new offer to Beau Bentley, though he isn't expected to make it on campus. Of the four, Hopkins, who has UW and Missouri at the top, and McWhorter, who will visit officially in late April, are the two most realistic options.

RUNNING BACKS

Wisconsin tailback target Jamal Rule.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two scholarship tailbacks in the 2026 class. Top target(s): Jamal Rule, Amari Latimer, Ryan Estrada, Taariq Denson Scholarship seniors: Jackson Acker What's next? Denson, a long-time target for the staff, is expected to visit this spring. Looking further down the road, both Rule and Estrada have officials penciled in with the Badgers. Latimer is Wisconsin's "swing for the fences" option, and Wisconsin signed his older brother, cornerback Geimere Latimer, via the transfer portal.

WIDE RECEIVERS