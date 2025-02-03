Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2026 class: February Edition

With Wisconsin currently holding one commitment in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the second edition of the State of the 2026 Class, which runs on the start of each month.



QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback target Brodie McWhorter. (Photo by Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two quarterbacks in the 2026 class. Top targets: Ryan Hopkins, Peyton Falzone, Brodie McWhorter, Bowe Bentley Scholarship senior: Billy Edwards What's next? Jarin Mock is no longer part of Wisconsin's 2026 class, news that broke last month. With that, first-year position coach Kenny Guiton traveled to see previous offered prospects in January - Hopkins, Falzone and McWhorter - and also tossed out a new offer to Bentley, who saw his recruitment explode over the last handful of weeks. It will be interesting to see who the Badgers get on campus at the position for their junior day in March.

RUNNING BACKS

Wisconsin tailback target Kory Amarchee.

WIDE RECEIVERS