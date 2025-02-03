Premium content
Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2026 class: February Edition
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
With Wisconsin currently holding one commitment in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the second edition of the State of the 2026 Class, which runs on the start of each month.


QUARTERBACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two quarterbacks in the 2026 class.

Top targets: Ryan Hopkins, Peyton Falzone, Brodie McWhorter, Bowe Bentley

Scholarship senior: Billy Edwards

What's next?

Jarin Mock is no longer part of Wisconsin's 2026 class, news that broke last month. With that, first-year position coach Kenny Guiton traveled to see previous offered prospects in January - Hopkins, Falzone and McWhorter - and also tossed out a new offer to Bentley, who saw his recruitment explode over the last handful of weeks. It will be interesting to see who the Badgers get on campus at the position for their junior day in March.

RUNNING BACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two scholarship tailbacks in the 2026 class.

Top target(s): Kory Amachree, Izaiah Wright, Amari Latimer, Ryan Estrada, Favour Akih, Maxwell Warner

Scholarship seniors: Jackson Acker

What's next?

Shahn Alston had the Badgers in his top four, but he announced his commitment to USC on Jan. 11. Moving down the line, Amachree, Estrada and Wright are established targets in in this cycle. Latimer is Wisconsin's "swing for the fences" option, and the Badgers recently signed his older brother, cornerback Geimere Latimer, via the transfer portal. Akih and Warner are new offers to keep an eye on moving forward.

WIDE RECEIVERS

