Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2026 class: April Edition

With Wisconsin currently holding two commitments in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the fourth edition of the State of the 2026 Class, which runs on the start of each month.



QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback target Ryan Hopkins.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2026 class. Top targets: Ryan Hopkins, Travis Burgess, Brodie McWhorter Scholarship senior: Billy Edwards What's next? Hopkins was the prospect to watch for much of the winter, but Burgess has made things interesting in the last few weeks. The three-star prospect from Georgia took an unofficial just days after he picked up an offer from the Badgers. Burgess is expected to take officials to UW, Auburn, Duke and North Carolina before a final decision. Right now, though, Burgess could be leaning towards the Tigers. Going back to Hopkins, he could still very well be the quarterback Wisconsin lands in the 2026 class. The standout from California will be on campus this month with a return visit set for late May. Other schools - notably Missouri - are also strongly in the mix, but the Badgers could wrap things up with Hopkins before their second big weekend, if not sooner.

RUNNING BACKS

Wisconsin tailback target Jamal Rule.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two scholarship tailbacks in the 2026 class. Top target(s): Jamal Rule, Amari Latimer, Ryan Estrada, Taariq Denson Scholarship seniors: Jackson Acker What's next? Latimer has been near or at the top of Wisconsin's tailback board for a good amount of time. UW signed his older brother, cornerback Geimere Latimer, via the portal in January. Miami is also expected to get an official visit, but the Hurricanes already have a commit from running back Javian Mallory in 2026. Depending on the combination, UW could take two backs in this cycle. That could prove to be the case if Rule or Estrada make an early pledge and Latimer wanted to add his name later in the year. After not taking a back in 2025, UW likely will not be able to slow-play either athlete in hopes of going all-in on Latimer. Denson is scheduled to visit in late April. It will be interesting to see if the Badgers try and lock in an official during his time on campus.

WIDE RECEIVERS