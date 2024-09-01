in other news
Key matchups to watch in Week 1 vs. Western Michigan
Key matchups to watch when the Badgers kick off their season against Western Michigan.
Buy or Sell: Week 1 Storylines vs. Western Michigan
Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 1 storylines.
Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: August Edition for the 2026 class
The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.
BadgerBlitzTV: What to Watch For vs. Western Michigan and WIAA Week 2
BadgerBlitz.com Publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss what they're watching for in Wisconsin's opening game.
Visitor preview: Friday night game will limit Wisconsin's guest list
Following is a look at who is expected to be at Camp Randall for the Badgers' night contest against Western Michigan.
With Wisconsin currently holding 22 commitments in the senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the ninth edition of the State of the 2025 Class, which runs on the first of each month.
Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.
QUARTERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2025 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Landyn Locke.
Scholarship senior: Tyler Van Dyke
What's next?
Position coach Phil Longo has a nice prospect in Locke, who is bigger and more athletic than his older brother (Braedyn Locke). He will almost certainly be the only quarterback Wisconsin takes in this cycle.
RUNNING BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is not expected to take a tailback in the 2025 class.
Top target(s): Byron Louis
Scholarship seniors: Chez Mellusi, Tawee Walker
What's next?
Wisconsin is all in on four-star tailback Byron Louis. The standout from Florida took officials to Miami, UW, Georgia and Florida State, and those are the schools he will choose from on Sept. 21. If Wisconsin misses on Louis, there is a strong chance it will go without a scholarship tailback in this cycle. Harry Bortolotti is committed as a preferred walk-on.