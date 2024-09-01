Advertisement

Key matchups to watch in Week 1 vs. Western Michigan

Key matchups to watch in Week 1 vs. Western Michigan

Key matchups to watch when the Badgers kick off their season against Western Michigan.

 Seamus Rohrer
Buy or Sell: Week 1 Storylines vs. Western Michigan

Buy or Sell: Week 1 Storylines vs. Western Michigan

Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 1 storylines.

 Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher
Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: August Edition for the 2026 class

Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: August Edition for the 2026 class

The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Premium content
 Jon McNamara
BadgerBlitzTV: What to Watch For vs. Western Michigan and WIAA Week 2

BadgerBlitzTV: What to Watch For vs. Western Michigan and WIAA Week 2

BadgerBlitz.com Publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss what they're watching for in Wisconsin's opening game.

 Matt Perkins and Jon McNamara
Visitor preview: Friday night game will limit Wisconsin's guest list

Visitor preview: Friday night game will limit Wisconsin's guest list

Following is a look at who is expected to be at Camp Randall for the Badgers' night contest against Western Michigan.

 Jon McNamara

Published Sep 1, 2024
Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2025 class: September Edition
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
With Wisconsin currently holding 22 commitments in the senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the ninth edition of the State of the 2025 Class, which runs on the first of each month.

Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2025 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Landyn Locke.

Scholarship senior: Tyler Van Dyke

What's next?

Position coach Phil Longo has a nice prospect in Locke, who is bigger and more athletic than his older brother (Braedyn Locke). He will almost certainly be the only quarterback Wisconsin takes in this cycle.

RUNNING BACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is not expected to take a tailback in the 2025 class.

Top target(s): Byron Louis

Scholarship seniors: Chez Mellusi, Tawee Walker

What's next?

Wisconsin is all in on four-star tailback Byron Louis. The standout from Florida took officials to Miami, UW, Georgia and Florida State, and those are the schools he will choose from on Sept. 21. If Wisconsin misses on Louis, there is a strong chance it will go without a scholarship tailback in this cycle. Harry Bortolotti is committed as a preferred walk-on.

WIDE RECEIVERS

