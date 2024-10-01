PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03SzI1WVZNUldUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdLMjVZVk1SV1QnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2025 class: October Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With Wisconsin currently holding 22 commitments in the senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the 10th edition of the State of the 2025 Class, which runs on the first of each month.

Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback commit Landyn Locke.
Wisconsin quarterback commit Landyn Locke.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2025 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Landyn Locke.

Scholarship senior: Tyler Van Dyke

What's next?

Position coach Phil Longo has a nice prospect in Locke, who is bigger and more athletic than his older brother (Braedyn Locke). He will likely be the only quarterback Wisconsin takes in this cycle, but a recent leg injury has fans wondering if the staff will evaluate other late options in the senior class.

RUNNING BACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is not expected to take a tailback in the 2025 class.

Top target(s): N/A

Scholarship seniors: Chez Mellusi, Tawee Walker

What's next?

Wisconsin recently missed out on Byron Louis, who was the staff's top target at the position dating back to the spring. The four-star back from Florida committed to Florida State in late September. Harry Bortolotti is committed as a preferred walk-on.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Wisconsin wide receiver commit Cameron Miller.
Wisconsin wide receiver commit Cameron Miller. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
