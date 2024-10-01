With Wisconsin currently holding 22 commitments in the senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the 10th edition of the State of the 2025 Class, which runs on the first of each month. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback commit Landyn Locke.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2025 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Landyn Locke. Scholarship senior: Tyler Van Dyke What's next? Position coach Phil Longo has a nice prospect in Locke, who is bigger and more athletic than his older brother (Braedyn Locke). He will likely be the only quarterback Wisconsin takes in this cycle, but a recent leg injury has fans wondering if the staff will evaluate other late options in the senior class.

RUNNING BACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is not expected to take a tailback in the 2025 class. Top target(s): N/A Scholarship seniors: Chez Mellusi, Tawee Walker What's next? Wisconsin recently missed out on Byron Louis, who was the staff's top target at the position dating back to the spring. The four-star back from Florida committed to Florida State in late September. Harry Bortolotti is committed as a preferred walk-on.

WIDE RECEIVERS