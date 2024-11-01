Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2025 class: November Edition

in other news
With Wisconsin currently holding 22 scholarship commitments in the senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the 11th edition of the State of the 2025 Class, which runs on the first of each month.
Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.
QUARTERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two quarterbacks in the 2025 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Landyn Locke.
Scholarship senior: Tyler Van Dyke
What's next?
Locke, who tore his ACL this fall, has been a long-time commit for the Badgers in the 2025 class. But things at the position have become much more interesting in the last week. Wisconsin is in the mix for four-star Carter Smith, who recently backed away from his pledge to Michigan. There is buzz that the senior signal caller from Florida will be on campus for UW's home contest against Oregon next week. Georgia, LSU, Kentucky, Clemson and Penn State, among others, are also in the mix.
RUNNING BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is not expected to take a scholarship tailback in the 2025 class.
Top target(s): N/A
Scholarship seniors: Chez Mellusi, Tawee Walker
What's next?
Wisconsin missed out on Byron Louis, who was the staff's top target at the position dating back to the spring. The four-star back from Florida committed to Florida State in late September. Harry Bortolotti is committed as a preferred walk-on.
WIDE RECEIVERS
