With Wisconsin currently holding nine commitments in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the fifth edition of the State of the 2025 Class, which runs on the first of each month. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff. RELATED: SPRING CAMP VISITOR LIST | OFFICIAL VISITOR LIST |

QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback commit Landyn Locke.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2025 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Landyn Locke. Top targets: N/A Scholarship senior: Tyler Van Dyke What's next? Position coach Phil Longo has a nice prospect in Locke, who is bigger and more athletic than his older brother (Braedyn Locke). He will almost certainly be the only quarterback Wisconsin takes in this cycle, though that could change if there's unexpected movement on the current roster.

RUNNING BACKS

Wisconsin tailback target Jace Clarizio.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback in the 2025 class. Top target(s): Byron Louis, Jace Clarizio, Javin Gordon, John Forster, Cal Breslin Scholarship seniors: Chez Mellusi, Tawee Walker What's next? Taking one scholarship running back makes sense after signing three in the 2024 class. From the group above, Louis is atop Wisconsin's wishlist, but the four-star prospect will be tough to get out of the state of Florida. Clarizio and Gordon are in the tier, and each will visit on the first and second weekend of June, respectively.

WIDE RECEIVERS