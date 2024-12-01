Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2025 class: December Edition

With Wisconsin currently holding 24 scholarship commitments in the senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the 12th - and final - edition of the State of the 2025 Class, which runs on the first of each month.
QUARTERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two quarterbacks in the 2025 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Landyn Locke, as well as four-star Carter Smith.
Scholarship senior: Tyler Van Dyke
What's next?
Locke, who tore his ACL this fall, is a long-time commit for the Badgers in the 2025 class. With just hours left before Signing Day, it looks like the three-star prospect will stick with his pledge despite the firing of coordinator Phil Longo last month. The Badgers also made a late splash at the position with a commitment from Smith, a Rivals250 signal caller who chose UW over Florida State, among others, in November.
RUNNING BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is not expected to take a scholarship tailback in the 2025 class.
Top target(s): N/A
Scholarship seniors: Chez Mellusi, Tawee Walker
What's next?
Wisconsin missed out on Byron Louis, who was the staff's top target at the position dating back to the spring. The four-star back committed to Florida State in late September but recently flipped to Florida. Harry Bortolotti is committed as a preferred walk-on.