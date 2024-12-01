Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2025 class: December Edition

With Wisconsin currently holding 24 scholarship commitments in the senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the 12th - and final - edition of the State of the 2025 Class , which runs on the first of each month.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two quarterbacks in the 2025 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Landyn Locke, as well as four-star Carter Smith.

Scholarship senior: Tyler Van Dyke

What's next?

Locke, who tore his ACL this fall, is a long-time commit for the Badgers in the 2025 class. With just hours left before Signing Day, it looks like the three-star prospect will stick with his pledge despite the firing of coordinator Phil Longo last month. The Badgers also made a late splash at the position with a commitment from Smith, a Rivals250 signal caller who chose UW over Florida State, among others, in November.